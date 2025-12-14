Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Reveals Its Villain’s True Power, And It’s Terrifying

Among the various antagonistic forces of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, the biggest threat is undoubtedly Dabura. Not only is he the strongest of the Simurian sorcerers, but with Yuji seen as the only person who can defeat him, he’s arguably one of the strongest characters in the entire Jujutsu Kaisen franchise.

Even with what little Dabura has done so far, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo has already done a great job of selling him as a massive threat. Sure enough, that only got bigger with chapter #15, as the series has finally revealed Dabura’s cursed technique, and it’s as terrifying as one would expect.

Everything We Know About Dabura Cursed Technique In Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo

As the fight between Yuka and Dabura finally started in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo chapter #15, Dabura finally revealed his cursed technique. As it stands, Dabura’s cursed technique is split into two different abilities: Light, which creates powerful beams of light to attack people with, and something that can’t be translated into human words, which physically manifests killing intent.

Dabura having a light-based power has plenty of potential to be overpowered, but his other power is even more impressive, as not only is the ability to physically manifest killing intent wonderfully abstract, but it might be something that can kill someone in a single shot in the right circumstances, which perfectly highlights how much of a threat Dabura is.

All of that is perfectly illustrated in the fight itself; Yuka wasted no time in summoning Mahoraga to fight Dabura, but Dabura’s technique tore through him like it was nothing. Mahoraga wasn’t defeated and is on the verge of adaptation, but the fact that Dabura could damage it so heavily still says wonders about how powerful his cursed technique is.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s New Villain Really Is The Manga’s New Sukuna

The biggest takeaway from Dabura in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo chapter #15 isn’t his cursed technique, though, but the parallels between Dabura and Sukuna. Ever since his debut, Dabura has been compared to Sukuna due to his status as the strongest Simurian, and while the comparisons were originally superficial, his intimidating power and aura gave some tangible credence to it all.

That comparison seems to have reached its peak with chapter #15, as not only is Dabura stated to be lonely because of his immense power, just like Sukuna, but he’s even fighting one of Sukuna’s toughest opponents in Mahoraga. The parallels between Dabura and Sukuna are impossible to deny, and overall, it will be great to explore those themes again.

Everything surrounding the reveal of Dabura’s cursed technique in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo chapter #15 has been great not just because of hype, but because of the amazing story potential behind it all, and as the series heads into its second half, it will hopefully build into something even better for fans old and new.