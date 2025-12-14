Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Unveils Yuka’s Technique At Last & It’s Similar to One Beloved Character

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Now that the battle between Dabura and Yuka Okkotsu has commenced, it’s evident that the story of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is already halfway over. The sequel series, written by Gege Akutami and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, was released in September this year following the events that take place 68 years after the Culling Game. The Jujutsu world has gone through major changes over the years, but the threat of curses and cursed spirits still remains. To make matters worse, over 50,000 Simurians with the same powers as Jujutsu sorcerers take refuge in Japan, while the sorcerers fear a war might break out between the two sides.

Their worst fears come true when a sorcerer named Yakumaru fatally shoots Cross over a misunderstanding, triggering a series of tragic events that lead to an all-out conflict between both sides. In order to settle things between them, Dabura, the leader of the Simurians, proposes that someone from Earth duel him as their representative. None of the adults is powerful enough to go against him, and the burden of their mistakes falls on Yuka, who is already weakened from her illness. As the battle commences, Chapter 15 unveils her powerful technique, which is the same as Megumi Fushiguro’s.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Confirms Yuka Has Ten Shadows Technique

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

As Maki’s granddaughter, Yuka is the direct descendant of the Zenin Clan, just like Megumi Fushiguro, as they both inherited the legendary Ten Shadows Technique. The technique is what helped the Zenin Clan rise through the ranks in the Jujutsu world, but it was lost over the years until Megumi inherited it. Just like Megumi, Yuka also knows how to summon Mahoraga, but even she can’t tame it. No one from the Zenin Clan in history has been able to tame such a powerful Shikigami, and the only one to do it was Ryomen Sukuna before his battle with Satoru Gojo.

Mahoraga’s adaptability gives it an edge in battle, but it also puts Yuka’s life at risk, since the summoner will die during the ritual if they fail to defeat the Shikigami. The battle has only just commenced, and Yuka pulled out her trump card, hoping to end it as quickly as possible. As soon as she summons Mahoraga, she hides in her shadow to avoid getting killed, but there’s no guarantee she will stay inside for the entire battle. Meanwhile, Dabura has yet to make any major moves so far, but it’s evident he’s not overwhelmed by Mahoraga’s powers. The true extent of Dabura’s abilities might be revealed in the next chapter.

