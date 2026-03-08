Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo’s Finale Finally Reveals Megumi’s Fate

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! After six months of serialization, the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga written by Gege Akutami and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki has reached its conclusion. The manga debuted in September 2025, exactly one year after the main story’s ending, to follow new characters 68 years into the future. The series was announced as a short sequel running for six months, releasing no more than three volumes, and it stuck to the schedule Akutami had initially planned for. The series immediately became a major hit across the globe, surprising fans by blending sci-fi elements as an alien race, known as the Simurians, enters Japan as refugees.

While most of the story focuses on the challenges of coexistence between humans and Simurians, it also reveals the fate of some of the most beloved characters from the original story. The series begins with the death of Yuta Okkotsu, who lost all his energy after the death of his wife, Maki Zenin. The story moves on to follow his children as it reveals the tragic fate that befell Yuji Itadori, the status of Nobara Kugisaki, and what happened to some of the original characters. Throughout its run, the series didn’t so much as mention a word about Megumi Fushiguro. However, the finale only confirms his fate without delving deeper into it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo‘s Finale Confirms Megumi Fushiguro Is Dead

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

While the story doesn’t delve deeper into what happened to Megumi after the main story’s conclusion, Nobara mentions him briefly in the finale. After the harmony is complete, Yuji visits Nobara and discusses his plan for the future. The two of them team up again to create a better world, especially because no sorcerers will be born from now on. However, as soon as they discuss their plan, Nobara mentions how Megumi is no longer around.

The regret in her tone indicates that Megumi is indeed dead, although we still don’t know what happened to him. Even one of Megumi’s closest friends, Yuji, hasn’t uttered his name at all. On the other hand, Nobara also doesn’t share any details on Megumi’s death. As part of the main trio in the original story, it’s quite odd that there was only a single mention of Megumi in the entire sequel.

Not even a glimpse of his past was shown in the sequel, which raises more questions about the character. The final chapter ends on a major cliffhanger, hinting at an epilogue or another sequel, which might shed light on Megumi’s past, but nothing can be certain as of yet.

