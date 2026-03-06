All Jujutsu Kaisen Characters Confirmed Alive in the Sequel

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, a sequel to Jujutsu Kaisen, takes place almost seven decades after the original series ended, and fans were naturally curious about what the original characters were doing in this new timeline. With so much time having passed, it was expected that many of them would have died due to natural aging, something confirmed in the first chapter with the deaths of Maki Zenin and Yuta Okkotsu.

However, Modulo still surprised fans by revealing that quite a few original characters are actually still present. In its short run, the Jujutsu Kaisen sequel has confirmed that a total of six major characters are still alive in one way or another.

6) Mahito

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

Technically, Mahito is dead, but he still makes an appearance in the manga in a special place called the Pathway to the Soul. It is a realm where every soul passes after death, and with Mahito having been formed from cursed energy through a similar phenomenon, it seems that after his defeat by Yuji Itadori, he now lingers within this place.

Not much about the character has changed, and it was satisfying to see Mahito still fear Yuji just as he did before being defeated. The encounter between Yuji and Mahito in the sequel ultimately fulfilled Yuji’s promise to him, serving as clear fan service that many fans appreciated.

5) Ui Ui

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Ui Ui was one of the youngest characters among the original Jujutsu Kaisen cast, so it is not surprising that he is still alive. However, the real surprise lies in how Ui Ui is spending his later years. His appearance makes it seem as though he may be using the body of his sister, Mei Mei, a detail that is particularly unsettling given their already odd and controversial relationship.

Meanwhile, Ui Ui appears to encourage violence, wanting children who seem to be related to him to witness the horrifying acts of Jujutsu. This makes it unclear what exactly Ui Ui is trying to achieve. If anything, it might have been better if his survival had never been confirmed, something many fans likely would have preferred not knowing.

4) Nobara Kugisaki

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Being part of the main trio, Nobara Kugisaki, still being alive and making an appearance, was not entirely surprising. Her appearance came at a crucial moment in the series, when it was confirmed that Yuji Itadori is still alive and remains the strongest character. Nobara helped provide important information about him, revealing that Yuji does not age like an average human.

However, beyond this reveal, she does not play a major role and has grown old while living a relatively normal life. It would have been satisfying to see her reunited with the original trio, but unfortunately, that cannot happen, as one member of the trio is missing.

3) Aoi Todo

Image courtesy of Shueisha

As the sorcerers continued searching for Yuji Itadori, Nobara Kugisaki was the best person to provide information about him, considering she was one of the people closest to Yuji. In a special bonus gag, she confirms that Aoi Todo is still alive. She mentions that the best person to know about Yuji would be Todo, but finding him is something only Yuji would know how to do.

This effectively confirms that Todo is still alive without actually showing his appearance. However, subtle details about his character, such as how everyone still hates his guts, make it clear that this iconic character is still living exactly as he always did.

2) Panda

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Panda was not a human sorcerer but a cursed corpse, an entity born from cursed energy through a special phenomenon created by Masamichi Yaga and his unique technique. Because of this, Panda does not behave like a cursed spirit. It was always clear that Panda was neither truly human nor an actual panda, but rather something entirely different, essentially closer to a cursed object than anything else.

While earlier bonus content had hinted that Panda might still be alive, the penultimate chapter finally showed Yuji Itadori and Panda reuniting. Their exchange made it clear that they were already aware of each other’s circumstances and that they remain among each other’s closest friends.

1) Yuji Itadori

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Yuji Itadori’s status was one of the most intriguing elements of the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, perhaps even more so than the premise itself. The sequel confirms that Yuji is not only alive but living as the strongest sorcerer and the guardian of Jujutsu society. With the revelation that he does not age like a normal person, Yuji essentially becomes a god-like figure within the world.

His appearance only made the hype surrounding his character even greater. In its closing note, the sequel also shows Yuji playing a crucial role in changing Jujutsu society for the better, a responsibility he is expected to carry for the rest of his life, potentially for the next 300–400 years. This confirms that the original hero of Jujutsu Kaisen is still alive in the sequel while also leaving room for him to return again if the series ever continues through a spin-off or future story.

