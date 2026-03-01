3 Reasons Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Absolutely Must Continue

Jujutsu Kaisen’s sequel, Modulo, was announced as a short series, with its content expected to compile into no more than three volumes. Its latest chapters seem to have brought the narrative close to its end, leaving the manga likely to conclude within the next few chapters. However, it feels as though the story is ending far too soon.

Although it was introduced as a short series centered on new characters set in the future, it continued to incorporate iconic elements from the original, making it feel closely connected to its predecessor. Only in the recent chapters have these special incorporations truly come into focus, yet the series now appears to be heading toward a sudden conclusion. Instead, the manga could continue its serialization for three reasons that would add greater weight to the story and provide proper closure to certain characters.

3) Megumi’s Appearance

Even though the manga is on the verge of concluding, there has been no information in the sequel highlighting Megumi Fushiguro, a significant character from the original series. As the head of the Zenin clan and Yuji’s closest ally, it feels like a major oversight that he has yet to appear.

His importance to the story is far too great to be ignored, especially considering how his influence could have reshaped the entire jujutsu society. It almost feels careless for the sequel not to reveal what happened to Megumi after the original series ended. Even if the manga needs just one additional chapter to depict his situation, it should do so and provide proper closure to his character before the sequel concludes.

2) Co-existence of Simurians and Humans

The main plot of the sequel centers on the tense coexistence between the Simurians and humans. While Maru and Yuji’s plan to eradicate cursed energy from the Earth and from future generations may bring an end to that element of the series, it will not automatically resolve the deep-rooted tensions between the two races.

There is no reason to assume humans would stop targeting the Simurians, especially with Dabura gone and humans remaining the majority while the Simurians continue to demand coexistence. Such a fragile balance could easily ignite a major conflict. This is precisely what the sequel could explore further, delving into the political struggle born from forced coexistence, layered with the remnants of jujutsu, something any fan would eagerly follow.

1) Closure For Yuji

With the revelation of Yuji’s fate, that he and the others do not age normally and still have 300–400 years left to live, the character has been positioned as one of the most tragic shonen heroes. His simple wish was to die surrounded by those close to him. With a dream more human than that of most shonen protagonists, the series has yet to fulfill it. The sequel could further explore Yuji’s character, helping him find closure and realize his dream in some form.

Meanwhile, although the sequel has highlighted Yuji in recent chapters, much about him remains unknown. His status as the strongest, the way he has evolved into someone entirely different, and the lasting impact of his past are aspects the series has rarely explored. Offering proper closure to Yuji after revealing his tragic fate is more than enough reason for the Jujutsu Kaisen sequel to continue and not end before giving him the resolution he deserves.

