Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Is Great, But It’s Not The Same Without This Beloved Character

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 became a smashing hit right after its premiere, and its popularity will only continue to increase as the rest of the season is packed with highly anticipated moments. While the main story concluded in September 2024, the anime has a lot of story left to unravel and answer many questions about the villains. The third season takes place not long after the Shibuya Incident Arc, when the Jujutsu society has collapsed completely after the brutal battle. Kenjaku and the disaster curses were already causing enough chaos in Shibuya, but things went from bad to worse when Sukuna briefly took control of Yuji Itadori’s body. He fought Mahoraga to save Megumi Fushiguro and killed thousands of people in the chaos.

However, the situation only got to this point because Satoru Gojo was sealed inside the Prison Realm, which forced the other sorcerers to take action. The villains stood no chance against the strongest sorcerer in the modern era, which is why all the sorcerers were only on standby and were told to join the fight only when something unfortunate happened to Gojo. Kenjaku knew better than anyone that defeating Gojo is nearly impossible, even if he and the disaster curses combined their strength. This is why he came up with the idea to trap him inside the Prison Realm. The third season has only just begun, but it will not include Gojo as one of the main characters in both parts of the Culling Game.

Gojo Will Not Be a Part of The Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

The Culling Game is expected to be adapted into two parts of the anime. While details about the second part have yet to be revealed, the first part is currently ongoing, but it’s a huge disappointment for Gojo fans. One of Kenjaku’s primary goals in the Shibuya Incident was to seal Gojo before he commenced his real plan. He succeeds through meticulous planning and traps Gojo using his relationship with Suguru Geto to his advantage. The Prison Realm is a special grade cursed object, and getting Gojo out of it will be a challenge. Yuji and the others head straight to help Gojo, but they get caught up in the battle against the disaster curses.

After a chaotic battle and several tragedies, they finally catch up to Kenjaku, but the villain disappears with the Prison Realm by the end of the arc. The third season continues after Yuta Okkotsu’s sudden arrival and his fight against Yuji Itadori. Yuta always intended to save Yuji’s life and find a way to ensure that the Elders won’t send other sorcerers after him again. Now that the students have two special grade sorcerers on their side, Yuta and Yuki Tsukumo, their major goal is to rescue Gojo while dealing with any challenge Kenjaku throws their way.

The Culling Game will soon begin, and everyone will be too busy fighting to rescue Gojo in time. It’s the longest arc of the series and introduces several new characters who are all forced to participate in a deadly battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku. Gojo will stay trapped inside the Prison Realm for the entirety of Season 3 and will only appear in flashbacks. He might make an appearance at the end of Part 2, as the Culling Game ends on a major cliffhanger with Gojo’s arrival. The final arc will begin as soon as Gojo returns to fight the villains.

How Does Gojo Get Unsealed in The Manga?

Although it took Gojo years to return to the story, only twenty days passed in the story. He always had faith that his students would find a way to save him, and they did so in a short amount of time, despite facing one threat after another. The easiest way to unseal him was using the cursed tools, the Inverted Spear of Heaven, which Toji Fushiguro wielded, and the Black Rope, a special weapon used by Miguel. However, both objects were destroyed by Gojo, and the only option left was to use the back of the Prison Realm, which Master Tengen handed over to the sorcerers.

Even with the object, unsealing Gojo would’ve been impossible if not for Hana Kurusu’s technique, Jacob’s Ladder, which nullified the barrier around it. Kenjaku hid the Prison Realm containing Gojo deep in the Japan Trench, around 8,000 meters below sea level, with a cursed spirit to guard it. He wanted the extreme depth and pressure to kill Gojo if he ever found a way to escape.

However, when the barrier’s back gate was accessed by the sorcerers, Gojo was released from the Prison Realm and came to the surface without any difficulty. Kenjaku sorely underestimated him and was afraid he would lose to the sorcerer, but Sukuna interfered and challenged Gojo to a duel. The battle of the strongest takes place in the final arc of the series, and it’s the last battle of the series’ most beloved character.

