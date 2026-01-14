Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Confirms Release Date for Episode 3 (First Look Revealed)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is now revving into high gear, and the anime has confirmed the release for its next episode with the first look at what’s coming in Episode 3. Jujutsu Kaisen has officially started the anime’s adaptation of the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga series, and it means that Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro are about to be thrown into a whole new series of battles to come. With the tease of the Culling Game in the first two episodes, it’s time for fans to find out exactly what that actually is going to be.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 kicked off the anime’s new season with a special double episode premiere for its run during the Winter 2026 anime schedule, and now it’s time for Episode 3 to hit this week on Thursday, January 15th in Japan. To celebrate the coming debut of the next episode, the official website for the anime has shared some special first look images teasing more of the meeting with Tengen that kicked off at the end of the double premiere. Check them out below.

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 3

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 Episode 3 will be making its debut on Thursday, January 15th, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll outside of Japan for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. The series is currently only available in its original Japanese language audio with English subtitles, but an English dub for the new season will be releasing at a later (but unfortunately unconfirmed as of this time) date. It’s going to be an exciting continuation regardless.

The third season premiered with an explosive first two episodes that revealed that Japan is still very much in chaos following the events of the Shibuya Incident seen in the anime’s second season, and Yuji has been trying his best to take out as many Cursed Spirit threats as he can in the meantime. But with Megumi returning to the fray, it’s revealed that the fake Suguru Geto is now enacting a new tournament to gather all of those who have awakened to their new curse powers in the wake of the Shibuya Incident. Things are about to get much messier.

What Is the Culling Game?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen fans might have noticed all of the new characters teased with the promotional materials and opening theme sequence, and they will be making their respective debuts as part of the Culling Game. The next step of the fake Suguru Geto’s plan is to gather all of those who have awakened to new powers into a single place and fight in a deadly new tournament with a wild set of rules that will become clearer over the course of the rest of the third season.

As Jujutsu Kaisen continues to unfold with the Culling Game, fans will also see the real core of the tournament and why it’s much more intense than just trying to survive attacks from new fighters. It’s going to be a new set of allies and foes for Yuji and the others, so now it’s just a matter as to whether or not the anime will be able to pull it off.

