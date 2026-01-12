Jujutsu Kaisen Finally Explains The Biggest Mystery of Season 2

The highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has just made its debut, and it’s even more incredible than fans anticipated. While the first couple of episodes were already featured in the Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution film, they have finally made it to global streaming platforms. The story has turned considerably darker since the Shibuya Incident Arc, as the Jujutsu world continues to get thrown into more chaos. The Shibuya Incident is the most gruesome and tragic attack the sorcerers have seen in decades, or perhaps even centuries. The one who stood at the center of the chaos was Ryomen Sukuna, who briefly took control over Yuji Itadori’s body and killed thousands of people.

Yuji has been drowning in guilt ever since, unaware of the fact that the Elders have used Gojo’s disappearance as an opportunity to get rid of him. The top brass of the Jujutsu world have always feared Yuji’s powers as a Vessel, and their worst nightmare comes true when the King of Curses takes over the boy’s body. Considering that Gojo is no longer around to keep them in check, the Elders want to make sure they get rid of Yuji once and for all. The one who was entrusted with the task of killing Sukuna’s Vessel is Yuta Okkotsu, a second-year student at Jujutsu High School in Tokyo. However, Yuta always had a major goal in mind.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Reveals Why Yuta Had to “Kill” Yuji

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Yuta’s declaration of killing Yuji wasn’t just an empty promise to the Elders, but he sealed the deal with a Binding Vow so they would trust him. Since breaking the Binding Vow would mean certain death, the Elders had no reason to doubt Yuta and believed he would finally get rid of Yuji, who had been a thorn in their side since the beginning. However, fans who have known him since the prequel film would find his behavior odd because he’s not the kind of person to want to kill his junior.

But the youngest special grade sorcerer had a plan all along, since by doing this, he ensured that the Elders wouldn’t send anyone after Yuji again. The entire fight he had with Yuji was a farce, so he could momentarily kill his junior and revive him with Reverse Cursed Technique the second his heart stops beating. Even for someone as talented as Yuta, it was a risky gamble, but he had to take the chance if he wanted to fool the Jujutsu society into believing Yuji is actually dead.

He also wanted to fulfill the promise he made to his Sensei, Satoru Gojo, who came to Africa and asked him to look after Yuji if anything happened to him. Jujutsu society has completely collapsed after the Shibuya Incident, and Kenjaku shows no sign of stopping. In such dire situations, Yuta’s immeasurable powers will be a great asset to the sorcerers, who not only want to stop the villain but also save Gojo from the Prison Realm.

