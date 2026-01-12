Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel May Have Dropped a Huge Hint About The Finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Only a year after the main story’s ending, Gege Akutami returned with a sequel manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo. Illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, the series was released as a short story expected to run for about six months, releasing no more than three volumes. The series follows the grandchildren of Yuta Okkotsu and Maki Zenin, who were introduced in the final volume of the main story. During a mission to investigate the disappearance of children, Yuka and Tsurugi cross paths with Maru, short for Marulu Val Vol Yelvori, a Simurian working with the sorcerers as an inspector.

The Jujustu world is facing a major threat after the sudden arrival of over 50,000 Simurians, an alien race with the same powers as the sorcerers. However, while the sorcerers deal with the ongoing threat, something unusual is brewing in the world, and it’s far too noticeable in recent years. Chapter 17 of the manga introduces fans to Yuta and Maki’s son, who disappeared right after Yuka was born. While the manga hasn’t revealed the reason behind his disappearance, it could be something related to the change he noticed in the new generation of sorcerers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Might Be Preparing to Break The Cycle of Curses

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Before he disappeared, Yuta’s son was always worried about how the new generation of sorcerers was growing significantly weaker. Yuta’s generation, and even the generation before him, saw many exceptional sorcerers, but that’s not the case in Modulo. Not to mention, the sequel series still hasn’t introduced fans to a Special Grade sorcerer, even though it’s already in its final stretch. There’s a high possibility that the Jujutsu world doesn’t have a sorcerer at the same level as Yuta and Satoru Gojo anymore, especially after considering how Yuka had to fight Dabura despite battling a fatal illness.

Before he disappeared, Yuta’s son met Yuji Itadori, who may have also played a part in the former’s disappearance. It could all be related to how the world of Jujutsu is slowly losing its power. The story might end in a way that would break the brutal cycle of curses, something that should’ve happened during the main story’s finale. There’s no explanation as to why such a power exists mostly in Japan and how to end it altogether. However, the world will never know peace as long as the cycle exists, which is why it’s all the more imperative that the power of curses cease to exist.

