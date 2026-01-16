Jujutsu Kaisen’s Anime Finally Explains How Gojo Can Be Saved

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 makes its highly anticipated debut this month as part of the Winter 2026 anime lineup. The season is already a massive hit as fans await some of the most thrilling fights in the series. The story is currently focusing on the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc, but it won’t be long before the Culling Game Arc. The third season is jam-packed with many original and new characters, except Satoru Gojo, who is still trapped inside the Prison Realm. As soon as Gojo was sealed inside the special-grade object, the situation in Shibuya escalated massively as the sorcerers were forced into action.

Unfortunately, none of them were nearly as powerful as Gojo, and they were barely able to stop the villains from rampaging. Despite all their efforts, Shibuya suffered large-scale destruction, and thousands of lives were lost in a single night. As the sorcerers continue their fight against Kenjaku, they also look for a way to save Gojo. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 3 reveals how the sorcerers can help Gojo escape from the Prison Realm, but it’s going to be more challenging than they initially thought.

Jujustu Kaisen Season 3 Will Introduce a New Character Who Can Save Gojo

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Yuki Tsukumo and the other sorcerers enter the Tomb of the Star Corridor to meet Master Tengen in hopes of getting answers to their questions. Luckily, Tengen had the Prison Realm’s back gate, whose barrier needs to be nullified in order to free Gojo. Tengen reveals that the easiest way to do that would have been to use the Inverted Spear of Heaven or the Black Rope. The Inverted Spear of Heaven is a special grade cursed object that nullifies cursed techniques. Toji Fushiguro used it in the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc, almost killing Gojo with it.

After the fight, Gojo either sealed it away or destroyed it completely. On the other hand, the Black Rope is the tool Miguel used in the prequel film, which was also destroyed by the strongest sorcerer of the modern era. While both these options could’ve easily helped him escape the Prison Realm, there is only one option left for the sorcerers. Among the many ancient sorcerers who were incarnated for the Culling Game, Angel has the ability to nullify any cursed technique. Angel also makes her debut in the latest episode, where she is introduced as Hana Kurusu, the name of the young girl whose body is used as a vessel for the ancient sorcerer.

