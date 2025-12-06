Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Subtly Confirms Another Major Death

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen and Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is currently at a crucial phase as the conflict between Simurians and sorcerers continues to get worse. After the latest Chapter 13, there’s no denying that a major fight is about to take place between both sides, even though the sorcerers are still trying their best to avoid an all-out war. Since its first chapter, Modulo has been revealing the status of the original characters, as most of them died due to old age, as the story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game. The manga begins after confirming the deaths of Yuta and Maki, who died before the main story began.

As the story continues, we learn about the horrible fate that befell Yuji Itadori, the original protagonist, who is unable to age even after all these decades. He is currently hiding from the Jujutsu society, even though they want to locate him in case a war were to break out with the Simurians. Yuji is the only one strong enough to stand a chance against the enemies. In the latest chapter, the sorcerers try to locate Yuji and contact Nobara Kugisaki in case she knows about his whereabouts. Nobara is still alive after all these decades, but she ultimately lost contact with Yuji, who didn’t show up in front of her again after the death of Hana Kurusu, a character introduced in the Culling Game Arc.

Who Is Hana Kurusu in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Hana Kurusu is one of the vessels Kenjaku used to force the incarnation of an ancient sorcerer named Angel. However, unlike most vessels, Hana learned to coexist with Angel, and the two worked as a team during the Culling Game Arc. She will make an appearance in the Culling Game Arc and will join the sorcerers’ side shortly after making her debut. She is around the same age as Yuji and his friends, which is why she blended with the group almost too easily.

Despite her exceptional powers, Hana wasn’t directly involved in the Sukuna Raid during the final arc since she was still recuperating from the horrible injuries she suffered after the villain took over Megumi’s body. Even so, she worked with the sorcerers from the sidelines and even let Yuta copy her technique, Jacob’s Ladder, which helped him during the battle.

The sequel manga confirmed that she died sometime during the timeskip, although it’s unclear when and how her death happened. However, it’s evident that after her death, Yuji, who was unable to age, was no longer capable of seeing his friends grow old and die. He was also burdened by the fact that he couldn’t fulfill his grandfather’s final wish of getting a proper death, which is why he stopped visiting his friends altogether.

