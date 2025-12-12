Jujutsu Kaisen’s Most Confusing Technique Might Become a Key Plot in The Sequel

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo debuted in September this year, and the story is already halfway over. Only a year after the original manga’s ending, Gege Akutami returned with a new sequel manga with Yuji Iwasaki as an illustrator. The series is expected to run for about six months, releasing no more than three volumes. As of the latest Chapter 14, it’s evident that the story is preparing for its conclusion after the negotiations between the sorcerers and Simurians fell apart. Both sides clashed due to a misunderstanding, but one of the sorcerers named Yakumaru, did the unthinkable by fatally shooting Cross, sealing the fate of the Jujutsu society, which was already at a disadvantage against the powerful alien race.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since coexistence seems out of the question for now, Dabura, the leader of the Simurians, offers to have a duel with one sorcerer to settle things between them. Naturally, the Jujutsu sorcerers initially wanted Yuji Itadori to act as their representative, but after they failed to track him down, Yuka Okkotsu, the granddaughter of Yuta and Maki, became Earth’s representative. Time is already ticking for her, and now she only has three months to live due to her illness, which is why she isn’t hesitating to sacrifice herself for the sorcerers. However, there’s one way she can change the course of the battle, and it’s a technique introduced in the original manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Might Bring Back Binding Vow During Yuka’s Fight

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Everyone knows Yuka is at a disadvantage against Dabura, but it’s one battle she can’t afford to lose. Yuka is aware of the consequences of losing the battle, which is why she’s ready to sacrifice herself. However, despite the overwhelming difference in powers between Dabura and Yuka, a Binding Vow can change the course of any battle. A Binding Vow is a pact made with Jujutsu that requires some kind of condition in exchange for a boost in power. The conditions and the ways to use Binding Vows are many and varied, making it all the more confusing.

None of the characters except Sukuna made the best use of Binding Vows, making it all the more difficult to fully grasp the foundation of this technique. Even so, Tsurugi Okkotsu believes his sister will use the technique as her last resort. While she might have to give up something in exchange, the power granted by it will likely give her an advantage against Dabura. The fight between Yuka and Dabura is expected to commence in Chapter 15, which will be available to read on December 14th on the official app of Manga Plus.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!