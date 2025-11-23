Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Teases the Most Dreaded Moment Yet

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo has taken a drastic turn in the latest Chapter 12 as the war between humans and Simurians may have become inevitable. The story takes place in an era of unrest when 50,000 Simurians, a powerful alien race, have taken refuge in Japan. Sixty-eight years have passed since the Culling Game, and the Jujutsu world hasn’t seen a major threat since then. However, curses and curse users still linger in the shadows, threatening the lives of the civilians.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Jujutsu sorcerers are still rare, all the Simurians possess the same powers as sorcerers, which means they are naturally a threat to humanity because of their numbers. However, since the Simurians haven’t used any form of aggression, the sorcerers also have no reason to attack them head-on. Both parties are trying to find a way to coexist, but troubles are bound to happen. There’s subtle hostility existing on both sides, as some people refuse to cooperate. However, just when things were starting to look better, a major incident ruins everything both parties have worked for so far.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 12 Might Be the Beginning of a Dreadful War

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Just when both sides are trying to negotiate the terms of how they are supposed to get along, a major misunderstanding erupts when sorcerers kill the cursed spirits, which are incredibly similar to Kalyans, entities similar to spirits that are worshipped on the Simurians’ home planet. Killing cursed spirits is one of the primary tasks that sorcerers are responsible for. However, a major fight broke out when a Simurian named Osuki believed that the sorcerers caused the death of a Kalyan.

Just when everyone was trying to smooth things over, Cross took the initiative to explain that no Kalyan was harmed at the hands of a sorcerer. Meanwhile, Yuka, Tsurugi, and Maru parted ways, promising to meet tomorrow, unaware of the battle going on between both parties. Unfortunately, although Cross helped resolve the misunderstanding, one of the hostile sorcerers named Yakumaru shot him twice, believing the Simurian was ready to attack him, which wasn’t the case at all.

Cross’ condition hasn’t been revealed yet, but judging by Dabura’s expression, the young Simurian must have sustained severe injuries. While the conflict arose due to a misunderstanding by Osuki, it’s true that the Simurians didn’t injure any humans to the same extent as Cross has been harmed. The chapter ends on a major cliffhanger, leaving readers wondering about Dabura’s next action.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!