Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Incorporates an Unexpected Emotional Battle Ahead of a Serious Duel

Jujutsu Kaisen’s sequel has been steadily shifting toward a more action-driven narrative; however, the latest chapter introduces a major emotional twist, setting up an emotional confrontation ahead of an already intense battle. The sequel’s story has centered on how sorcerers and humans will adapt to a world where the alien Simurians seek refuge on Earth. With the Simurians having a key figure who rivals, if not surpasses, Sukuna in strength, the series established early on that coexistence would be the only viable path for humanity. Because of this, the changes the Simurians brought were bound to cause tensions, ultimately becoming the spark for war.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The recent chapters highlight this growing conflict: cursed spirits, which sorcerers traditionally exorcise, are considered sacred religious entities by the Simurians. This ideological clash ignited a conflict that left Cross, one of the key players, mortally wounded, triggering open war between Simurians and humans. While the primary clash will be decided by the battle between Dabura and Yuka Okkotsu, with the victor having their wish granted, another emotionally charged side conflict has emerged. Tsurugi and Maru, two characters who share one of the deepest bonds in the sequel, are now forced into battle for their own personal and emotional reasons.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo’s Two Characters With the Deepest Bond Head Into an Emotional Battle

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 14, titled “An Older Brother’s Duty,” explores the growing tension among the sorcerers, especially after the announcement that Yuka will be facing Dabura in the duel. It also delves into Maru and Cross’s past, revealing the existence of Mul and its ability to store cursed energy as a resource. The chapter ultimately explains how Maru and Cross used these elements through their technique that enabled them to travel through space. As the conversation between Tsurugi and Maru intensifies, both share their resolve as older brothers before Tsurugi confronts Maru, urging him to leave Earth and drawing his blade.

Maru responds in kind, unleashing his own blade, with the emotional weight of his brother’s injury mirroring Tsurugi’s grief for Yuka’s imminent death. This development comes as a surprising twist, as Maru and Tsurugi had formed a bond arguably stronger than any other in the narrative so far, with previous chapters implying that the two could resolve the conflict between the Simurians and humans, and perhaps become the key to coexistence.

However, their current confrontation suggests that their clash is about to escalate, and while fans will see action, Tsurugi’s chances of winning are not ideal, given Maru’s consistent display of exceptional combat ability. With both characters driven by their love for their siblings, this encounter is set to be deeply emotional and may shape the future direction of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo’s narrative, potentially offering early hints about how the sequel might ultimately conclude.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!