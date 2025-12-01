Jujutsu Kaisen Sadly Reveals Yuji Never Got the Happy Ending He Deserves

Jujutsu Kaisen has been releasing new chapters of its sequel every week with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the latest chapter unfortunately revealed that Yuji Itadori never got his happy ending after the end of the original series. Jujutsu Kaisen ended its original run with Shonen Jump last year, but series creator Gege Akutami surprisingly made their return to the magazine this year with a brand new sequel that takes place decades after the events of the original series. Focusing on a whole new generation of young sorcerers, it’s also been teased that Yuji has since become a legend after defeating Sukuna.

But while Yuji has been seen as a legend by generations of fighters that came after him, the newest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo has given even more crucial updates on Yuji than fans might have hoped for. Because not only has it been previously revealed that Yuji remains active and has been fighting against Cursed Spirits even 80 years following the fight with Sukuna, it’s now been revealed that he hasn’t aged at all since the original ending either. He’s just been watching all of his friends die of old age, one by one.

Jujutsu Kaisen Refuses to Let Yuji Die

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 13 sees Japan’s Jujutsu Sorcerers trying to locate Yuji to take on a powerful Simurian in a duel, but he’s since gone missing. It’s revealed through an update from Nobara Kugisaki that Yuji has not only remained the same age as he was during the original series, but he’s no longer attending the funerals of his old friends as he’s tired of sending them off. This means that Yuji himself has not been able to rest, and has not yet found the happy death surrounded by those he loves that his grandfather wanted him to have.

Yuji had spent the entirety of the original Jujutsu Kaisen pretty much waiting for death. He took everything head on because he was sure that as long as he proved himself useful as a sorcerer, his death would have some kind of meaning in the grand scheme. This means that years after winning his biggest fight, Yuji has yet to find that peace he had been fighting for all this time. And that’s probably the biggest blows to fans overall as they really wanted Yuji to get some kind of happy ending.

What Does This Mean for Yuji?

While Yuji never got his happy ending following the original series, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo ultimately offers another opportunity to do so. The sequel has had Yuji floating over it as some sort of ghostly figure that it’s likely that he will make some kind of full appearance before the series comes to an end. He’s become such a legendary figure that there’s no doubt he’ll return, and this return might be what helps to usher in the death that he had been seeking this entire time.

Jujutsu Kaisen was likely not going to kill off its main character, but this sequel series is another story entirely. Yuji is only a Satoru Gojo like figure within the narrative this time around, and his death won’t have a huge impact on the trajectory of the current story. It could be the place to send off Yuji with the happy ending he’s wanted all along, so let’s just hope that actually happens.

