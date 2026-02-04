Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Is Ending, But There’s No Update on Beloved Character

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! In September last year, Gege Akutami returned with a sequel manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, which follows new characters 68 years after the Culling Game. Illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, the series is praised for its surprise sci-fi elements and gorgeous art. The manga was released as a short sequel expected to run for around six months, releasing no more than three volumes. The story has long entered its final stretch as the Okkotsu siblings engage in the most difficult battles of their lives. The sequel primarily focuses on Yuka and Tsurugi navigating through the challenges of the Jujutsu world after the arrival of the Simurians, an alien race with the same powers as sorcerers.

However, the series also unveils the fate of the beloved characters from the original story, since it’s set in the same world. The story begins after Yuta Okkotsu’s death, who grew weak from old age and the grief of his wife, Maki Zenin’s death. Additionally, the series also confirms Nobara Kugisaki and Aoi Todo are still alive. However, the series still hasn’t revealed what happened to Megumi Fushiguro, one of the members of the main trio.

Megumi’s Fate Remains Unknown in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo

Most of Yuji’s friends have all died over the decades, leaving him heartbroken. He broke all contact with Nobara and the others after the death of Hana Kurusu. The series has released 20 chapters so far and is expected to end in just a few weeks. So far, the story has unveiled what happened to many characters from the original story, including Ui Ui, the younger brother of Mei Mei.

However, there’s not a single mention of Megumi, one of the main characters of the original story. Megumi played a pivotal role as a catalyst to the story since he is the reason Yuji swallowed Sukuna’s finger and became a vessel. While he spent the initial months in high school working alongside Yuji and Nobara as a team, things went downhill after the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Megumi went through many challenges in the Culling Game and the Shinjuku Showdown Arcs before he got his smile back. He continued working as a sorcerer even after the main battle. Considering Megumi’s role as one of Yuji’s closest friends, it’s odd that the sequel series hasn’t mentioned him even once. However, there’s still a few weeks before the ending, so the story might unveil his fate during the final battle.

