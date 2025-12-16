68 Years Later, Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Brings Back a Crucial Character With a Horrifying Twist

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen and the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, a sequel to the original story, is almost halfway over. The series written by Gege Akutami and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki debuted in September 2025, and was supposed to be serialized for only six months, releasing no more than three volumes. The story follows new characters facing an unprecedented threat that happens 68 years after the Culling Game. As the manga draws near its conclusion, the story focuses on the brutal consequences of the alien invasion that has shaken the very core of Jujutsu society. The Jujutsu world failed in the negotiations when conflict arose due to a misunderstanding.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cross had almost smoothed things over with both sides, but a sorcerer named Yakumaru sealed Japan’s fate by fatally shooting him. Things went from bad to worse when Dabura came to the scene and overwhelmed the sorcerers with his terrifying powers, forcing them to bend to his will. As the conflict between both sides remains unsettled, Dabura issues a challenge to anyone from Earth to duel with him. Since the story of Modulo is set in the same universe as Jujutsu Kaisen, it’s evident that we will get to see some of our beloved characters again. However, Chapter 15 brings back one of the most crucial characters from the original story with an unexpectedly tragic and even terrifying twist.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Unveils The Horrifying Fate of Ui Ui

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Ui Ui was introduced in the Shibuya Incident Arc as Mei Mei’s younger brother. He was one of the most crucial allies during the Sukuna Raid in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, even though he was just a child. His teleportation technique helped the sorcerers significantly, even to the point of helping Yuji gain more powers. Not to mention that Ui Ui swiftly taking Gojo’s body away allowed Yuta another shot against the villain.

He even saved Hiromi Higuruma’s life by immediately taking him for treatment. Ui Ui’s talent was one of a kind, and he had a bright future ahead of him, but what happened to him in Modulo is simply too unsettling. Perhaps due to facing the horrors of the Jujutsu world several decades ago, or for reasons unknown, he has grown into a horrifying person who craves to see violence and bloodshed. Before the fight between Dabura and Yuka Okkotsu began, Ui Ui came with a bunch of kids resembling him as he requested Dabura to show them the true horrors of Jujutsu sorcery.

He is even wearing the same hairstyle as Mei Mei, implying that he misses his sister, who probably passed away due to old age. The kids wear the same clothes as he did during the original story, and even their hairstyles resemble the siblings. The series didn’t specifically reveal whether the kids are related to him, but the resemblance is too uncanny to ignore. While Ui Ui’s age in the original story was never revealed, he must have been a pre-teen back then, meaning he should be in his late seventies or early eighties now.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!