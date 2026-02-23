Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Is Setting Up a Tragic Ending For Yuji

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, the sequel to the original story, is reaching its conclusion, and it’s going to make things worse for the beloved protagonist. Since the story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, most of Satoru Gojo’s students have either died or grown old. Unfortunately, Yuji is an exception to the rule since he completely stopped aging after consuming the Death Paintings. He had the worst fate in the series as he watched those he cared about grow old and die while time stood still for him, filling him with an overwhelming sense of loneliness.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even looking at his friends’ faces was difficult for him, which is why he broke all contact with them and left the Jujutsu world. During the final battle between Yuka Okkotsu and Dabura Kabura, Yuji was determined not to make his presence known, but got caught. He later joined hands with Maru to create a world without curses, which requires them to commit a greater sin than ever. Even after the miserable decades he spent by himself, Yuji still has to endure another three hundred years of solitude.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Reveals How Long Yuji Is Going to Live

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Yuji had a pivotal role in Modulo as someone who taught Maru the consequences of removing cursed energy from humans and the fact that curses will still be born after that. The only option he could come up with is that they have to figure out a way for humans, Simurians, and curses to coexist, but the ritual will eradicate the existing cursed spirits and kalyans, including the oldest one that came from Simuria. In the latest Chapter 23, after Maru stops the battle between Yuka and Dabura, Yuji and Maru part ways to fulfill their roles in the world.

Yuji will look after the world once the ritual is complete and is ready to take on any burden that comes with the sin of meddling with the souls of others. This is probably the last time he appears in the series, confirming once again that Akutami has no plans to give the beloved protagonist any break. Modulo is currently in its final stretch, and it’s highly likely it will end in March. Considering that the story is all set to feature the aftermath of Maru’s actions, it’s unclear if Yuji will ever get the ending he deserves.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!