Jujutsu Kaisen May Never Solve Yuji’s Biggest Mystery Ever

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The surprise sequel manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, written by Gege Akutami and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, takes place 68 years after the Culling Game. The story also reveals the horrible fate that befell Yuji Itadori, the protagonist of the original story. He paid a hefty price for gaining power after consuming the Death Paintings. He has stopped aging since then and has grown exceptionally strong over the years. Although Yuji isn’t immortal, his lifespan has increased significantly. He reveals in the sequel manga that he still has around 300 years left to live. Due to the final words of his grandfather, Yuji has always wanted to help others so that he will be surrounded by his friends when he dies.

However, during all those decades, most of his friends grew old and died while time stood still for him. Unable to bear the pain of losing those he cared about, Yuji broke off all contact with Nobara Kugisaki and disappeared. He returned during the final battle and joined hands with Maru to eradicate the cursed spirits from Japan. However, even though the manga is already in its final stretch, it hasn’t solved the biggest mystery regarding his powers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Still Doesn’t Have a Name For Yuji’s Domain Expansion

During the Shinjuku Showdown Arc of the original manga, Yuji was at the center of the battle against Ryomen Sukuna. Thanks to his newly awakened powers, he played a crucial role in defeating the villain along with the rest of his allies. Yuji landed the final blow after using his Domain Expansion. However, the series never explained its name or the details regarding it. Even in Modulo, the growth in his power is significant, which probably puts him on the same level as Satoru Gojo and even Ryomen Sukuna.

Yuji defeated Mahito in one strike without even lifting a finger, and this was only a glimpse of his terrifying powers. Since Yuji has decided he won’t be interfering in the main battle, there’s a very slim chance that he will fight someone powerful enough to unveil all his abilities. This means that even though the series is in its final stretch, it may never reveal the name of his domain.

Domain Expansions are triggered through hand signs unique to a character, and each name has a thematic reflection that adds more depth to the character. Gege Akutami’s decision not to reveal the Domain’s name might be deliberate in order to emphasize Yuji’s personal growth instead of being a cog in a machine, as he once thought himself to be. Even so, not learning the name and the functions of the protagonist’s most powerful technique can be disappointing, especially considering how much the series has hyped it since the beginning.

