Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Hints At Its Finale in March After Latest Plot Twist

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The beloved sequel to Jujutsu Kaisen is nearing its finale as the latest chapter concludes the main fight. Only a year after the main story’s ending, Gege Akutami returned with Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, which takes place 68 years after the Culling Game. Illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, the sequel follows new characters while also highlighting the fate of Satoru Gojo’s students. The manga began its serialization in September 2025 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and took no time to become a global hit. Right around its debut, the series was confirmed to run for around six months, releasing no more than three volumes.

The story’s buildup and the fight have been incredible so far, but now it’s time to bid farewell to the series after the main battle has ended. Modulo will complete its six months in March, and it’s evident after the latest Chapter 23 that the series is all but ready to conclude. While the exact release date of the final chapter hasn’t been confirmed yet, the manga is scheduled to release at least two more chapters, after which the story might conclude.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Concludes The Final Battle

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The main battle between Yuka Okkotsu and Dabura Kabura abruptly ends with Maru’s interference. It was evident that the fight wouldn’t end in Yuka’s favor, regardless of whether Dabura or Mahoraga won the fight. The last one standing would eventually kill Yuka, and the girl was ready to sacrifice herself as long as she could help the Jujutsu society. Even if by some miracle Yuka survived the fight, she was still going to die due to her illness.

The only way Maru could save Yuka was to summon Dabura to the pathway of souls, which would break the exorcism ritual the young sorcerer started before the fight. Dabura had to go back to Simuria alone since his presence would only put Yuka in danger. The warrior is content with the decision since he was able to save his sister, who was cursed by the Deskunte Chietan and used as a hostage.

After Dabura left with his sister, Maru used Mahito’s powers and not only saved Yuka’s life but also healed Cross and Tsurugi, who were suffering from fatal injuries. Maru carries on with his plan to eradicate cursed spirits and kalyans, which are technically similar beings since the color of their souls is similar. The burden of carrying such a grave sin is heavy, but Maru has his brother and his friends by his side, who are willing to share it. All that’s left is to feature the aftermath of the ritual Maru performed to create harmony between both sides.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Will Deal With The Aftermath After Chapter 23

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The sorcerers and Simurians still have a long way to go before they are able to coexist with one another. Not to mention that Yuji still has a long life ahead of him, and he has decided to look after the state of the world after committing the sin. He taught Maru the consequences of removing cursed energy from humans and the fact that curses will still be born after that. The only option they have is to figure out a way for humans, Simurians, and curses to coexist, but the ritual will eradicate the existing cursed spirits and kalyans, including the oldest one that came from Simuria.

Yuji and Maru part ways in the latest chapter, and it’s probably the last time he will show up in the story. His role has been crucial, and he helps give the story the conclusion it deserves. By putting a stop to the brutal cycle, Yuji and Maru ensured that no more innocent people would have to suffer because of the curses. However, the series still has to answer a few questions before the finale, including the status of Megumi Fushiguro.

While there is no official release date for the finale, the manga will at least serialize 25 chapters, and the next two chapters will also feature color pages. The first volume was released on January 5th, 2026, and the second will be out on March 4th, 2026. Both volumes are only available in Japan, as it will take at least a few months for them to get translated and licensed. In the meantime, you can read the chapters on the official app of Manga Plus, where you can also catch up with the original story.

