Major Shonen Jump Creator Confirms Their Series Is Ending Very Soon

One major creator from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has confirmed to fans that their story will be nearing its end very soon. It’s been a strange period for Shonen Jump as the magazine has cancelled ten series over the course of the past year in search of their next big hit. But at the same time, many of the longest running series have started to reach their natural ends as well. It means that there’s going to be a lot more changes coming our way in the new year as more of these franchises end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the series’ presentation as part of the Jump Festa 2026 event in Japan this past weekend, Blue Box series creator Kouji Miura confirmed in a special message shared with fans that the manga is “nearing its conclusion.” While the creator did not reveal how much longer the series is going to last, exactly, but this does fall in line with the way the series has been seemingly wrapping up its biggest arcs one after another in the past few months specifically. It’s getting ready to end.

When Will Blue Box End?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Blue Box has been seemingly getting ready for its end for the past few months now. With Chinatsu Kano wrapping up her high school basketball career and graduating, it really did seem like all the series needed to do was settle Taiki Inomata’s final badminton games. That’s what has been the case for the last few months as while Taiki is making way through his own final games in school, there are also several sparks of romance that are reaching their own respective ends as well. It’s just been tough to accept this could be the end, however.

Blue Box is the kind of romance series where the manga could have potentially gone on for much longer. It might have started out with Chinatsu and Taiki finding love amidst their athletic careers and goals, but fans had been hoping that the series could continue through their adult years like some other romances get to do. But with Miura’s statement, it seems like once Taiki is done with his own games and the final romances are set, there’s not going to be any more room to explore the story.

This Marks a Big 2026 for Shonen Jump

Shueisha

With Miura confirming Blue Box is nearing its end, we could be looking at another monumental year of change for Shonen Jump. Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days and Yusei Matsui’s The Elusive Samurai have also previously revealed that they are getting ready for their respective endings in the future, and when coupled with other massive franchises in other Shueisha magazines like Black Clover, 2026 is already looking like it’s going to be another transitional year for Shueisha.

The publisher is starting to find their next big wave of pillars heading into the future, but they are going to need to act quickly to make sure that the magazine can lose three more of its longer running hits next year. It’s really only going to be One Piece and a few select others with a legacy within Shonen Jump, so fans are about to see a lot more fresh blood from the 2020s take shape next. A whole new generation is kicking in.

