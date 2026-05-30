Netflix Loves Gojo Just as Much as Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Do (Maybe More)

It turns out that while Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been thirsting over Satoru Gojo this entire time, Netflix just might love the famous icon much more than anime fans do after their love confession has gone viral. Jujutsu Kaisen has been one of the most successful anime debuts of the last few years, and the Shonen Jump franchise has become of one of the most anticipated releases every time we get a new season of episodes. A large part of that success comes from its cast of characters like the ultra powerful Gojo.

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Gojo is the strongest character in Jujutsu Kaisen‘s universe even if the third season saw him completely taken out of the action. It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen Gojo doing anything in the anime, but he’s still beloved by all kinds of fans. Netflix Brazil seems to have taken that one step further, however, as they have gone viral with fans for sharing their full confession of love with Gojo and has gone as far as dating him in the process too. It’s pretty great.

Netflix Falls in Love With Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gojo

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

It all started with a preliminary tweet with Netflix Brazil (as translated from Portuguese) that reads as such, “Satoru Gojo, date me, please. I’m begging you, please. I know it sounds like a joke, but it’s not. I’m trying to say this over message, but I can’t even write it right because I’m such a mess. I’m really bad off. Please, date me. Date me, for the love of God.” It immediately went viral as fans saw how the Netflix account really went all in on their love for Gojo, and fans often feel the same way about him too.

This was then followed up by an even more hilarious tweet, “I’m going to have to vent. I appreciate the support, but please RESPECT MY PRIVACY. Today I was with my family and a group of teenagers saw me and shouted: ‘Is that Satoru Gojo’s girlfriend?’ That completely invaded my personal space. Yes, I am his girlfriend, but I also have boundaries!” And it’s something that fans can relate to on that truly primal level when it comes to their love of Gojo.

What Happened to Gojo?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Unfortunately, for as much as Netflix and Jujutsu Kaisen fans love seeing Satoru Gojo on their screens, it’s been quite a while since that has actually happened in full. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 kicked off the Shibuya Incident by sealing Gojo away within the Prison Realm, and that ultimately led to the fake Suguru Geto unleashing his full plans for Japan. Plans that we are still seeing unfold through the Culling Game heading into the next season.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 has been confirmed to be in the works, and it will be picking right back up with the second phase of the Culling Game. It was teased that part of the next phase would see Gojo potentially being freed from the Prison Realm, so it’s possible that we could see him in action once again. But with no current release date for the next season, you can catch up with the anime in the meantime now streaming with Netflix, Crunchyroll and more.

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