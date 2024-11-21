Jujutsu Kaisen: Japanese News Blooper Shares Reporter’s Love of Gojo And Geto

Creator Gege Akutami might have ended their beloved supernatural shonen series, Jujutsu Kaisen, earlier this year, but the story of Yuji Itadori won’t soon be forgotten. With Studio MAPPA’s anime adaptation already confirmed for a third season, Jujutsu Tech’s tale still has a long way to go on the screen before it hits its final battle. Throughout the years, we’ve reported on the fact that Suguru Geto has long been the most popular character of the series, routinely and easily winning any popularity contest presented to anime fans. Now, that popularity has once again shined in one of the funniest ways as a newscast blooper out of Japan shows just how much one host loves Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and their relationship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Jujutsu Kaisen first began its story, Gojo and Geto weren’t exactly seeing eye-to-eye, in fact, they were ready to murder one another. While the pair were best buddies earlier in their lives when they both became students of Jujutsu Tech, things shifted astronomically during the Hidden Inventory Arc. Thanks to these two sorcerers being the strongest students at the supernatural university, they were sent on quite a few deadly missions that impacted their respective characters. While Gojo would go on to become a teacher at the school, Geto took a very different path.

MAPPA

RELATED: Jujutsu Kaisen Highlights Yuji and Sukuna With Its Final Manga Covers

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Geto x Gojo Relationship

Like many other “ships” in the anime fandom, Gojo and Geto never were never in a romantic couple but that fact hasn’t stopped countless artists and enthusiasts from imagining that they were. Hilariously, in a recent Japanese newscast, one reporter was caught looking at some wild images on her phone that never took place in the official Jujutsu Kaisen series. Even with the changes that Geto underwent thanks to the events of the prequel film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the former friends remained bitter enemies and the anime’s recent Shibuya Incident Arc proved just that.

As seen in the Shibuya Incident Arc, the current “Geto” isn’t quite who many imagined, including Gojo. Thanks to revealing his identity to the blindfold wearing powerhouse, Geto was able to take Gojo by surprise and lock him within the Prison Realm. Locked away from the world at large, everything fell apart and then some when it comes to Shibuya and the world of Jujutsu Tech. Now that Satoru Gojo isn’t around, the villains have more than taken advantage of this fact and have set up a wild third season for the MAPPA produced anime.

omg even the weather reporters are jujutsu kaisen fans pic.twitter.com/2aNNM8YeJB — ☀️ (@svgvrvstar) November 21, 2024

Jujutsu Kaisen: A Jujutsu Tech Future

Without venturing into spoiler territory, Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga ending is one surrounded by controversy for many fans. Several readers found themselves struggling to accept the final chapter focusing on Yuji Itadori and those that survived the final battle of the supernatural shonen series. Controversial as the ending was, it didn’t impact the influence that the series has on the anime world at large.

While a third season has been confirmed by Studio MAPPA, covering the storyline known as the Culling Game, it would make sense that Jujutsu Kaisen would also eventually receive a fourth. Based on the overall structure of the manga, it’s entirely possible that the fourth season would be the supernatural shonen’s last if it follows the printed story to the letter. Should the anime continue following the manga, don’t expect Geto and Gojo to rekindle their friendship with one another.

Want to see what the future holds for Jujutsu Tech? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Jujutsu Kaisen and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.