Netflix’s One Piece Season 3 Starts Production With First Look at Alabasta

One Piece is gearing up for its return to Netflix with Season 2 of the live-action series early next year, and production is already moving forward with Season 3 as it gets ready for the Alabasta Saga. One Piece has been such a hit with Netflix upon its live-action debut that it was no surprise that the streaming service quickly renewed it for two more seasons. But what was ultimately a surprise was how quickly Netflix started work on these new seasons as Season 2 is already slated for a debut next year. And work has begun on the next season as well.

Netflix has officially confirmed that One Piece Season 3 is now in the midst of production, and to celebrate has teased fans with the first look at the mysterious Alabasta desert. With the second season introducing many of the important arcs and characters that eventually build to an even greater conflict in Alabasta, all eyes are already going to be focusing on what could be coming next in the third season. You can check out Netflix’s new update on One Piece‘s production below.

What’s New for Netflix’s One Piece Season 3

Production on Season 3 has started, Straw Hats! 😆 As our adventure grows behind the scenes, get ready to set sail once more when Season 2 launches on March 10th! 🌊🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/zkSGAhWp23 — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) November 24, 2025

One Piece Season 3 has currently kicked off its production for Netflix, but a release date or window has been announced for its episodes as of the time of this writing. Although Season 2 has yet to make its debut, we’ve already found out about some of the biggest new additions for this next season. Netflix has announced that joining the cast for Season 3 are Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace and Cole Escola as Bon Clay. Also, it has been confirmed that Mikaela Hoover (who voices Tony Tony Chopper), Joe Manganiello (Mr. 0), Lera Abova (Miss All Sunday) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Nefartari Cobra) are going to have much more expanded roles in the next season too.

These are new additions to the cast that we’ll see in One Piece Into the Grand Line, but will have much more to do on screen with the Alabasta arc coming next. Eiichiro Oda confirmed that Season 2 will be adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Little Garden, Whiskey Peak and Drum Island arcs from the original One Piece manga, and that means it’s all going to clear a direct path to the start of the Alabasta arc beginning with the upcoming third season when it hits.

When Does One Piece Season 2 Come Out?

It won’t be too long until One Piece returns for its second season, however, as it’s currently slated for a worldwide premiere with Netflix on March 10th next year. Also joining the cast for the second season are the likes of Charitha Chandran as Vivi Nefertari, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Cobra Nefertari, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, and Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk.

One Piece Into the Grand Line picks up right after the events of the first season as Luffy and the Straw Hats make their way into the Grand Line, and with it will come across all sorts of notable allies and foes from this point forward. It’s going to be intense to see each of the characters bring it all to life, so you should catch up with the first season with Netflix in the meantime.

