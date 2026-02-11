Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Changes a Crucial Chopper Scene

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! After the groundbreaking success of Netflix’s One Piece live-action in 2023, the acclaimed series is returning with its second season on March 10th, 2026. The upcoming season is titled One Piece: Into the Grand Line, following the Straw Hat Pirates in their journey as they enter the Grand Line, often referred to as the pirates’ graveyard. The story will continue after the Arlong Park Arc and will cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island Arcs in eight episodes before moving on to the main event of Alabasta, which will be adapted in Season 3.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the highly anticipated Season 2 draws near its premiere, the series reveals a new trailer featuring Tony Tony Chopper once again. Chopper is one of the most beloved characters in the series, and he will make his debut in the Drum Island Arc. While live-action fans have yet to learn everything about this, the crew’s resident doctor, manga and anime fans have long since loved him for her role in the story. However, the trailer unveils a completely unexpected scene between him and Luffy.

One Piece Live-Action Changes The First Meeting Between Luffy and Chopper

Courtesy of Netflix

Chopper makes his appearance in the Drum Island Arc as an apprentice of Dr. Kureha, the only doctor on the island who doesn’t work for the royal family. After a life-threatening situation, Luffy, Sanji, and Nami somehow make it to the castle. In the main story, Luffy and Sanji, who passed out from exhaustion and injuries, wake up to see Chopper in front of them. Mistaking him for livestock, Luffy and Sanji run after him all over the castle, creating absolute chaos.

At some point, Luffy even tries to eat Chopper alive and gets rebuked by Sanji, who wants to cook him first. However, at that very moment, Chopper transforms and reveals he is capable of speech. The pirates give up on wanting to have him for dinner, but it’s easily one of the most hilarious moments in the series. However, in the trailer, Luffy is fascinated by Chopper’s appearance and asks who he is. Not to mention that the scene doesn’t take place the moment Luffy wakes up, and Sanji isn’t in the scene.

However, there’s no guarantee that the scene will be completely different from the original, but it’s evident that many details have changed. Even the first season changed many details from the manga, altering certain parts of the story and excluding many original scenes. While the live action is faithful to the spirit of the story, it isn’t a complete one-to-one adaptation, so there are bound to be many differences in Season 2.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!