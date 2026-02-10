Netflix’s One Piece Reveals First Look at Live-Action Dr. Kureha

Netflix’s One Piece will be returning for Season 2 of the live-action series in only just a month, and with a new update has revealed the first look at Dr. Kureha’s live-action debut in the new adaptation. One Piece: Into the Grand Line will be fulfilling the promise of its title and see Luffy and the Straw Hats crossing over into the waters of the Grand Line after it was teased in the first season. That means we’re about to see a ton more characters from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series make their live-action debut.

One Piece: Into the Grand Line will be making its debut with Netflix this March, and will be tackling the first major islands and arcs that Luffy and the others will be coming across with the first major journey into the Grand Line. There they’ll meet Dr. Kureha, who will be brought to life by Futurama, Sons of Anarchy, and Married…With Children star Katey Sagal in the new season. Now the first look has been revealed at her debut, and you can check it out below.

Who Is Dr. Kureha in One Piece?

Courtesy of Netflix

Dr. Kureha will be making her debut in One Piece: Into the Grand Line as part of the live-action series’ adaptation of the Drum Island arc from Eiichiro Oda’s original series. She’s the only doctor on that island, and plays a very important role when it comes to Tony Tony Chopper’s part in the entire thing. This is one of those characters that fans have wanted to see in live-action ever since the second season was first confirmed to be in the works, and now is the first time we’re getting to actually see her ahead of the new season’s premiere next month.

There were some hopes from fans that Jamie Lee Curtis would join the live-action One Piece series with Netflix as the actress had been sharing her interest in possibly making that happen, but it didn’t work out. It was then revealed that Sagal had gotten the role later, and now it’s clear that she makes a perfect fit for the series. It’s the great kind of notable casting for a character we’re really not going to see much of outside of this season so fans are going to be in for a treat.

When Does One Piece Season 2 Come Out on Netflix?

Courtesy of Netflix

“I am thrilled to be a part of this show! And finally being able to speak about it,” Sagal shared in a special message to fans when it was confirmed she was joining the new season. “Been sitting on this for months, as it was a secret. Thank you to all the One Piece fans, your enthusiasm and support have been overwhelming. On my way to Cape Town! I won’t let you down!” But thankfully, it won’t be too much longer until we get to see it in action.

One Piece: Into the Grand Line will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix on March 10th, and will be running for eight episodes. The new season will be picking up right from where it all left off, and will be adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden and Drum Island arcs from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga. Dr. Kureha is only one of the new faces we’ll see in action, so stay tuned for what’s next.

