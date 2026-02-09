Netflix’s One Piece Shares First Look at Live-Action Crocodile

One Piece is gearing up for the return of its live-action series with Netflix later this March, and Netflix has given fans a sneak peek at Crocodile’s live-action debut. One Piece: Into the Grand Line is the official name for the second season of the live-action series, and it will be sending Luffy and the Straw Hat crew into the Grand Line after it was teased in the first season. This means they’ll be coming across much greater threats than ever before with the members of Baroque Works, and especially their mysterious leader.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece: Into the Grand Line will be making its debut with Netflix this March, and the second season of the live-action series will be introducing the deadly Baroque Works group as the first major set of antagonists for Luffy and the Straw Hats in the Grand Line. But as the series revealed its newest poster, fans actually got the first sneak peek at how Sir Crocodile will be making his live-action debut. You can check it out below.

Who Is Sir Crocodile in One Piece: Into the Grand Line?

Courtesy of Netflix

One Piece: Into the Grand Line will be picking up right from where the first season left off as it adapts the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series. This first wave of arcs forms the first half of the greater Alabasta saga of the series, and at the center of it all is their leader, Mr. 0. Known by his real name of Sir Crocodile, Joe Manganiello will be bringing the famous villain to life in the new season. But it’s yet to be made clear how much he’ll actually be around.

The first look at his silhouette here teases how his shadow will loom everything we see here, but fans of the original know he plays a much larger role in what’s coming next. A third season of the series is now in production for the remainder of the Alabasta saga, and Manganiello will have a more regular role there. With how much the live-action series changes everything from the original, we could be seeing much more of Crocodile than fans might expect in this new season.

When Does One Piece Season 2 Come Out on Netflix?

Courtesy of Netflix

One Piece: Into the Grand Line will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix on March 10th. Joining the cast for the new season are the likes of Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, and many other new faces that we’ll see in the Grand Line.

Joe Manganiello (Mr. 0), Lera Abova (Miss All Sunday), Mikaela Hoover (Tony Tony Chopper), and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Nefartari Cobra) have all been confirmed to have expanded roles for the now in the works third season of the live-action series as well. Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace, Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1 and Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger have also joined the ever-expanding cast too as we head into this coming premiere.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!