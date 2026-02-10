Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Shares New Trailer Ahead of Live-Action Return

One Piece‘s live-action series is returning to Netflix for Season 2 later this March, and Netflix is getting ready with a new trailer showing off even more of what’s to come in this latest season. One Piece’s first season ended with Monkey D. Luffy and the other Straw Hat Crew members declaring their various dreams as they prepare to leave the East Blue and head into the Grand Line in search of the actual One Piece treasure. This means they’re about to come across some major locations and moments fans can’t wait to see.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece Season 2 will be making its debut with Netflix on March 10th, and there really isn’t much more time left before its debut. The live-action series has shown off quite a lot from the new season thus far, but it’s still not enough as there are a lot of big things still yet to show. We get the best look at this new season yet thanks to this new trailer, and you can check out the newest look at One Piece: Into the Grand Line below.

When Does One Piece Season 2 Come Out on Netflix?

Play video

One Piece: Into the Grand Line, the official name of the new season, will be making its worldwide premiere with Netflix on March 10th. The new season will be running for eight episodes like the first season, and series creator Eiichiro Oda confirmed that the live-action series will be adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden and Drum Island arcs from the original manga series as well. It’s got a lot of ground to cover as it sets up for its next big fight.

One Piece: Into the Grand Line also adds some major new names to the cast such as the likes of Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, and many more. But this is only the first half of something much bigger to come as the live-action series prepares for its third season.

Netflix’s One Piece Season 3 Now in Production

Courtesy of Netflix

One Piece is now in production on the third season of the live-action series, so Netflix fans can rest easy knowing that there’s already going to be a new season on the way. Season 3 is now in the works, and Eiichiro Oda also confirmed that this third season will be wrapping up the Alabasta Saga. This is the second half of all of the build up we’ll see taking place during the second season, and will be featuring Joe Manganiello (Mr. 0), Lera Abova (Miss All Sunday), Mikaela Hoover (Tony Tony Chopper), and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Nefartari Cobra) in expanded roles.

With work already started on the next season, there have already been some very important names added to the cast too with Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace, Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1 and Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger currently slated to make their debut in the third season. With how much One Piece‘s live-action series has changed things so far, we could end up seeing any surprise characters in the mix too. It makes it all the more exciting.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!