Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Won’t Include This Beloved Character

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The highly anticipated Netflix’s One Piece live-action Season 2 is right around the corner, and it will continue the journey of the Straw Hat Pirates. After the groundbreaking success of the first season, Season 2 will be released on March 10th, 2026. While the wait for the upcoming season was longer than expected, it will include some of the best moments in the entire series. Additionally, the official trailer has already introduced some of the most beloved characters from the original story, including Nico Robin, Princess Vivi, Tony Tony Chopper, and many more.

However, among the new characters, the series didn’t introduce Portgas D. Ace, Luffy’s older brother. Ace is one of the most beloved characters in One Piece, and his introduction is one of the most highly anticipated moments. However, the second season will only adapt all the arcs before the main Alabasta Arc, which is why the character will be properly introduced in Season 3.

One Piece’s Ace Will Make an Appearance in The Drum Island Arc

Ace is Luffy’s older brother and the second division commander of the Whitebeard Pirates. Although he embarked on a journey to become a Pirate King just like Luffy, he ended up following Whitebeard, whom he saw as his father. The brothers grew up together in Foosha Village, and Ace set sail two years before Luffy did. During the Alabasta Saga, he was on a hunt for a dangerous pirate all by himself and ended up on Drum Island, where his target was last seen.

He didn’t manage to reunite with Luffy and knew his younger brother was heading towards Alabasta, which also happens to be Ace’s next destination. Although Ace only appears briefly in the Drum Island Arc, he will meet Luffy in Alabasta and will likely have a major role. Ace barely managed to miss Luffy on Drum Island, even though the series didn’t give a proper introduction to him at the time. Considering that even half of his face wasn’t visible on the island, it’s unclear if the live-action plans to introduce him at all.

Thanks to his quirky personality, Ace became a fan-favorite character in One Piece during the Alabasta Arc. Considering the significant changes from the manga in the live-action adaptation, it may be possible that the series won’t introduce him on Drum Island. However, there’s no chance that Netflix will completely remove his role from the Alabasta Arc because of his massive popularity and his role in the story. It’s possible that Netflix will introduce its voice actor when Season 3 reveals its trailer, although there’s still a while before it’s released.

