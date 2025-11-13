After More Than 10 Years, One Piece Unveils a Heartbreaking Connection Between Roger and Ace

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The One Piece manga is currently in the middle of a crucial flashback where fans learn about Rocks D. Xebec, his connection with Blackbeard, and their lineage. While the backstory begins with the intention of unveiling the truth behind King Harald’s murder, it doesn’t take long for Xebec to steal all the spotlight as we see his journey to becoming a world-famous pirate. Because Xebec invaded the Holy Land of Marijoa while taking advantage of the chaos of the Reverie conference, after which he killed an Admiral, he has been on the World Government’s hit list long before the Rocks Pirates were founded. After several years of chasing after him, they finally found out about his weakness and lured him into a trap.

Everyone knew that the entire God Valley Incident was a trap to kill Xebec, and he had no choice but to fall for it since his wife and two-year-old son were being kept as hostages. The situation on the island went from bad to worse after the arrival of Imu, who used a mysterious power known as Domi Reversi to turn Xebec into their puppet. What follows is one of the most tragic fights in the series that not only highlights the friendship between rivals but also a subtle connection between Gol D. Roger and his son, Portgas D. Ace.

One Piece’s Roger and Ace Are Still the Most Tragic Father and Son Duo

Ace was born shortly after Roger’s execution, and he lived his entire life being condemned for the blood running through his veins. He grew up hating his father for being forced to carry the burden of Roger’s sin. Ace became a pirate and met Whitebeard, his father’s rival, whom he saw as a father figure. He questioned himself throughout his life whether he truly deserved to be born in this world. Had it not been for Luffy, Sabo, and the Whitebeard Pirates, he probably would’ve regretted his entire life as well. Ace’s death in the manga happened over a decade ago, but it’s still the most heartbreaking moment in the series.

However, the real tragedy was that he died without ever knowing how much Roger cared for his unborn son, even to the point of requesting Monkey D. Garp to raise him. Although Ace’s mother named him, there have been a couple of instances tying Roger to this name. Not only does Roger’s legendary sword have the same name as his son, but in Chapter 1165, we learn that one of his most powerful techniques is called God of Fire: Ace. This move, combined with Garp’s monstrous strength, put an end to Xebec as the latter had wanted. The connection between the father and son duo is deep and complex, as creator Eiichiro Oda often drops hints that there’s more to them than meets the eye.

