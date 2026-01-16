One of The Best Shonen Jump Series Is Long Overdue an Anime

Unlike the famous Weekly Shonen Jump manga by Shueisha, Jump SQ. by the same publisher isn’t even a decade old and has introduced readers to some of the most incredible manga of all time. Some of the best series include Claymore, Blue Exorcist, Moriarty the Patriot, and many more, which already received their anime adaptations. However, a few incredible series are still awaiting their anime debut, including Yuto Sano’s beloved Gokurakugai. The series, which debuted in 2022, is a continuation of Sano’s one-shot manga, which was released in 2020. It’s the mangaka’s first serialized series and immediately captured readers’ hearts thanks to its captivating art, lovable characters, and intriguing premise.

As a monthly manga, the series has only released 32 chapters so far, as 22 of them have already been compiled in five volumes, all of which have been released in English as well. The sixth volume will release its Japanese version on February 6th, 2026, but the English release date has yet to be revealed. In May 2025, the manga had over 1.2 million copies in circulation, which is already a major milestone, and the numbers have definitely increased a lot over the months. While the series doesn’t have a lot of chapters, it has enough material for at least one season, and it’s about time anime fans are introduced to one of Shueisha’s most intriguing series.

What Is Gokurakugai About?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

This supernatural action manga is set in Gokurakugai, which translates to Paradise District, a vibrant area hiding a dark secret in the shadows. The story centers around Tao and Alma, two troubleshooters for hire, working in the Saragi Anti-Maga Organization. Their primary job is to solve various cases, which include finding missing people or dealing with gang-related issues, especially those missions that revolve around mysterious evil creatures known as Magas.

These creatures come from dead humans and animals, possessing unimaginable strength and terrorizing the innocent citizens of Gokurakugai. Tao is skilled at handling any threat she faces after her troubled past led her to take on such a dangerous job. On the other hand, Alma is a teenage boy with a kind heart who is a hybrid of a human and a maga as he learns to keep his powers in check. The story through his identity and embraces his humanity as the truth behind his origin comes to light.

