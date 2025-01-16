Manga Readers Can Vote for the Next Anime Hit in AnimeJapan’s New Poll

The anime industry has done nothing but grow over the past few years, and with 2025 set to be one of the biggest yet for fans – there might finally be a way for the community to get involved in seeing their favorite manga getting major adaptations. Beginning on January 15, 2025 in Japan, AnimeJapan is launching their “Manga We Want To See Animated” poll. During the event, fans will have the opportunity to submit a single vote for a serialized manga they feel deserves an anime series. The top ten entries featured once voting concludes will be exhibited at AnimeJapan 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The only catch to the rankings is that previous “number one” – also referred to as the Hall of Fame – winners aren’t eligible to be nominated again. Many of the series that are in the Hall of Fame have already received an anime adaptation, including Komi Can’t Communicate, Dangers In My Heart, and Senpai Is an Otokonoko. This year’s list of nominees are loaded with exceptional manga from every demographic, capturing everything from gut-wrenching josei romance to action-packed mainstream shonen.

The nominees for 2025’s Manga We Want To See Animated Poll include heavy-hitters like Firefly Wedding, which tells a twisted love story between an assassin and a sickly woman who proposes marriage to him to try and survive; Gokurakugai, which follows two trouble-making “troubleshooters” that seamlessly blends horror, comedy, action and drama; I Cannot Reach You, a boys’ love manga that tells the story of two childhood friends struggling to build a deeper connection; and one of the more popular additions –Kindergarten Wars, which follows a former assassin named Rita who’s tasked with protecting the children of the ultra-rich and powerful as they go about their normal school day.

Yu Chiba

AnimeJapan’s Previous Popularity Polls Have Proven Wildly Successful In the Past

While a fan-led popularity poll ranking what the community would want to see animated may not seem like something that would influence studios at a glance, AnimeJapan’s previous polls have seemingly given quite a few of their previously nominated series their chance to shine and get picked up for an adaptation. In 2020, Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, Komi Can’t Communicate, The Way of the Househusband and The Apothecary Diaries all ranked on the list. Interestingly, every single one of these series eventually got picked up by different animation studios and received their very own adaptations.

More recently, the 2024 poll results included titles like Kagurabachi, which, as of writing, has rumors circulating around it that CygamesPictures is currently in the process of producing an animated adaptation for the ongoing Jump title. While only time will tell if any of the 2025 winners will get picked up, it’s still an exciting poll to take part in and to celebrate the incredible manga currently being serialized in Japan.

H/T AnimeJapan