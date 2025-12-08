One Piece: Elbaph’s Most Mysterious Character Isn’t Who Fans Think

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The highly anticipated Elbaph Arc of One Piece is getting more intense than ever as Harald’s backstory is nearing its end. The backstory not only revealed the truth behind the God Valley Incident but also proceeded to explained how Elbaph lost its beloved king. Since the beginning of the arc, Loki, the Cursed Prince of the Kingdom, was serving his sentence after being framed for killing his father. For several years, Loki combated his loneliness thanks to his mysterious friend whose face he had never seen before. While the real name of the character is unknown, the official Viz Media translation interprets it as “Shaggy.” Additionally, based on the Japanese version, the name sounds like “Mosa,” which means to be thickly bearded, derived from the appearance of the Transponder Snail he acquired some time ago.

However, with Elbaph plunging into chaos and the series commencing a long flashback, it’s only natural that Loki’s mysterious friend got overlooked. After Chapter 1167 was released, many fans theorized that the mysterious voice behind the Transponder Snail belongs to Shirahoshi. Some big accounts, such as @PookiePiece on X, even confirmed that’s the case despite the manga never revealing anything of the sort. The theory circulated after fans learned that Harald and King Neptune once joked about getting the latter’s unborn daughter married to Loki. As the rumors showed no signs of stopping, @DawnStussy on X, a native Japanese fan translator and theorist, debunked such claims.

One Piece’s Shirahoshi May Not Be Loki’s Mysterious Friend After All

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Throughout the years, Loki shared everything with Shaggy, even the truth behind the incident that happened 14 years ago. However, in Chapter 1151, Shaggy unveiled that they won’t be able to talk again before hastily disconnecting the call and thanking Loki for befriending them and providing comfort through those conversations. Shaggy has a traumatic past, and Loki feared his friend was in danger again. The fact that Oda went out of his way to hide this character’s identity may be because we are already familiar with them.

After connecting all these dots, the possibility of Shirahoshi being the mysterious character isn’t too far-fetched. However, the fan translator explained how Shirahoshi’s form of speech is completely different from Shaggy’s, which is a major indication that the theory is false. Shirahoshi is only a teenager, and her speech reflects her age, while Shaggy speaks like a mature woman, striking a major contrast between the two characters.

Additionally, Shirahoshi spent a decade locked inside her room, too afraid to form any connections to the outside world. Considering this fact, it’s even more unlikely that she is Loki’s mysterious friend, especially when Shaggy has known the Giant Prince for many years. While the character’s identity can’t be certain at this point, it’s evident that Oda has major plans ahead, considering the mystery and the buildup so far.

