One Piece Just Confirmed the Coolest Straw Hat Once Again, and No One Comes Close

One Piece continues to develop its story in the Elbaph arc, and its latest chapter has once again highlighted why one Straw Hat is still the coolest in the crew and the entire series. The Elbaph arc has, in particular, emerged as an interesting arc, giving many new characters the spotlight. The characters who have stolen the spotlight so far include Scopper Gaban, who proves why he was the left-hand man of the Pirate King, even though he is now very old. Meanwhile, the character who has undoubtedly overshadowed everyone with his towering presence, quite literally, is the prince of the Giants, Loki, who has been just as detailed.

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From his design details to his strength and past, Loki has continued to emerge as one of the coolest and strongest new characters in the series. With the possibility of him even joining the Straw Hats, he could emerge as one of the coolest members of the crew. However, when speaking of coolness, one character has always been at the center: the swordsman and first mate of the Straw Hats. When it comes to cool characters in One Piece, he is the definition and has never wavered from this spot. Though other characters in the series have been overshadowing him, the latest chapter once again confirms that Zoro is the coolest character in the Straw Hats and in One Piece, and it is not even close.

One Piece Just Proved Who Deserves the Coolest Character Title

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With the emergence of the new villains, the God Knights, who cannot be subdued with normal attacks, it was implied that the main trio of the crew would receive a new power upgrade, as Scopper Gaban made it clear that it was necessary. With Conqueror’s Haki being one of the key elements for defeating these new villains and Zoro already possessing it, it was evident that he would be the first one to actually make it work. This is what Chapter 1193 of One Piece features. The series has been featuring Imu’s battle against Loki, Luffy, and Gaban for a long time, while Sommers and Killingham have been wreaking havoc on the island. Zoro emerged to confront Sommers, while Sanji confronted Killingham.

As Sanji is still figuring out how to tackle Killingham without having Conqueror’s Haki, Zoro, realizing that he possesses Conqueror’s Haki but has yet to understand how to use it, learns from Loki’s situation and how he defeated Harald. Zoro immediately understands the perfect trick and stabs Sommers in the heart with an attack coated in the Supreme King’s Haki. This moment once again reminds us why Zoro is such a special character, with the perfect battle wits that would make anyone’s jaw drop when seeing him in action. He learns on the battlefield and emerges victorious, with a style that no one even comes close to.

Zoro’s actions don’t just overshadow Luffy, but arguably all the other characters in One Piece. One of the reasons is that he always keeps his composure against his enemies, saying just the right words and speaking through his actions and swords. His latest action has proven that he is going to be the first character to defeat a God’s Knight, as Sommers is visibly terrified by Zoro’s achievement in such a short time. One Piece is about a lot of great elements, and Zoro’s coolness is undoubtedly a factor that amplifies its greatness. Thus, the latest chapter once again reminds fans that, with the perfect setup, Zoro recaptures his position as the coolest Straw Hat and even the coolest character in One Piece.