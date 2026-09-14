3 Things You Need to Know for Black Clover Season 2

In just a few days, Black Clover Season 2 will make its highly anticipated premiere after making fans wait for five years. It’s one of the most successful action fantasies of all time, praised for its exceptional storytelling and unique world-building. While the manga has already reached its conclusion this year, the anime still has a lot of story left to adapt. Based on Yuki Tabata’s beloved Shonen Jump manga, the anime debuted in 2017 as a long-running weekly series, which is why it didn’t take the anime long before it caught up with the manga during its serialization.

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This is why the anime went on a hiatus in 2021 after teasing the intense Spade Kingdom Arc. The anime’s return was further delayed due to the manga’s change in schedule after it transitioned into Jump GIGA due to Tabata’s health issues. However, the anime is closer to its return than ever, and it’s going to be more exciting than ever.

3) Black Clover Season 2 Will Continue the Spade Kingdom Arc

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The first part of the anime wrapped up only after adapting the initial phase of the Spade Kingdom Arc. Following the invasion of the Dark Triad in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights are set to fight them back. They were already preparing for an all-out confrontation, but the attacks on the Golden Dawn and Black Bulls squad mean that they have to speed things up.

Not to mention that the Magic Knights are running out of time because the Dark Triad plans to use Yami and William as sacrifices to open up the portal to the Underworld. The anime concluded right before the main battle began, which means fans can expect several thrilling moments in the upcoming season. The episode count hasn’t been revealed yet, so it’s unclear if the entire arc will be adapted in one stretch.

2) Black Clover Changed the Director For Season 2

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In June this year, the official website of the anime confirmed that director Ayataka Tanemura will continue as the director. The first season was directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, while Tanemura stepped in from Episode 153 and was also in charge of the original movie Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. The later episodes of the anime as well as the movie all featured exceptional animation which fit the tone of the story.

The director also hyped the anime’s return with a special message on the official website along with a new illustration. The first look at the anime’s sequel has already been revealed, and it looks better than ever. Due to the five year gap between the anime seasons, the staff and crew will also see major changes, but that doesn’t the fact that the animation will be greater than before.

1) Black Clover Season 2 Will Be Streaming on Crunchyroll

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Although the streaming time hasn’t been revealed by the platform, Black Clover will return to Crunchyroll. The platform has been streaming the anime since the beginning, so it was more or less guaranteed that the anime’s sequel will premiere weekly episodes on Crunchyroll as well. You can also catch up with the anime on the platform, which is streaming all the episodes.

However, the original movie is only available on Netflix. The streaming giant hasn’t shared any updates on the U.S. release for the anime so far. However, we can expect Black Clover to be available in select regions of Asia when the anime is released. Netflix usually takes a while before licensing new anime, which means it might take longer for fans in the U.S. to watch it on the platform.