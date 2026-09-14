MAPPA’s Ranma 1/2 Season 3 Sets Netflix Release Date With New Trailer – Watch

Studio MAPPA is returning for a whole new season of their Ranma 1/2 reboot later this Fall, and it has revealed its release date with Netflix in a new trailer showing off more of what’s to come in Season 3. Rumiko Takahashi’s classic series have been coming back to screens with new anime projects as part of the celebration for publisher Shogakukan’s 100th anniversary. That’s included a new reboot of Ranma 1/2 from the same studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan, and now it’s on its way back with more.

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Ranma 1/2 has already had two successful seasons of the reboot anime run thus far, and now it’s set to make its comeback with Season 3 on October 3rd in Japan. This new season is going to introduce even more wild characters to the fray, and that means even more romantic comedy shenanigans are coming with the same kind of great attention to detail that’s been seen with the anime thus far. You can check out the new trailer for Ranma 1/2 Season 3 below.

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Ranma 1/2 Season 3 will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix on October 3rd as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, but it’s yet to be announced what kind of release schedule it’s going to have. The second season had released its episodes on a weekly basis, so it’s likely going to have the same schedule this time around if we’re lucky. This new trailer also fully reveals the new opening for the season titled “Sunao Miman” as performed by Fumino, and the new ending theme, “Kawaikunai” as performed by Yuika.

Ranma 1/2 Season 3 will have a returning production staff from the first two seasons with Konosuka Uda directing the new season for MAPPA, Kimiko Ueno providing the scripts, Hiromi Taniguchi providing the character designs, and Yoshiko Saito, Kosuka Kawamura, Riko Kaneda, and Haruki Miura serving as chief animation directors. The new season is also going to feature a returning voice cast from the first two season as well. But the cast is going to get even bigger from here on out.

What’s New for Ranma 1/2 Season 3?

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Joining the wild cast for Ranma 1/2 Season 3 are the likes of Masako Nozawa as Grand Master, Jun Fukuyama as Sentaro Daimonji, Minami Tanaka as Tsubasa Kurenai, and Mayumi Tanaka and Saori Hayami in currently unnamed roles. This reboot series has been a big hit with fans thus far thanks to the way that Studio MAPPA has helped to bring the classic to life. They’ve tapped into not only the frenetic action in any given fight, but are able to balance all of its comedy within too.

Ranma 1/2 is likely one of the bigger Rumiko Takahashi franchises that fans of classic manga hits might recognize, but the reboot has gone a long way with bringing the series back for a new generation. It’s updating some of the elements that didn’t exactly age well, but it’s also been so faithful that it’s been proof that the original is largely timeless. Make sure to catch up with it all now streaming with Netflix in the meantime.