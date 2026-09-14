10 Years Ago, Critically Acclaimed Shonen Jump Series Ended Its Disappointing Sequel

Shueisha’s Shonen Jump magazines have been at the top of the manga industry for several decades. Thanks to the popularity of One Piece, Dragon Ball, and many more acclaimed series, fans have always supported these magazines. One of the all-time classics is D.Gray-man, a supernatural fantasy written and illustrated by Katsura Hoshino. The manga was originally serialized in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine when it debuted in 2004, but it later transitioned to the quarterly magazine Jump SQ. Rise. The series went on several hiatuses during its weekly run due to Hoshino’s poor health.

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However, since Jump SQ. Rise follows a quarterly schedule, the manga has been releasing new chapters consistently even though fans have to wait longer compared to before. In the meantime, the anime’s future looks grim since there haven’t been any updates on a sequel season yet. In 2016, the anime returned with D.Gray-man Hallow, one of the most anticipated as well as disappointing Shonen Jump anime sequels. The anime wrapped up on September 27th, 2026, and it may never return with another season.

D.Gray-man Hallow Disappointed Fans With the Adaptation

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The anime sequel received countless criticisms due to poor animation quality and significant pacing issues. D.Gray-man was originally released as a long-running anime in 2006, but it was concluded with its Episode 103 in 2008. The anime gained massive popularity thanks to its exceptional storytelling and unique world-building.

However, due to the manga’s inconsistent schedule at the time, the series couldn’t return before 2016. However, despite the long wait, the sequel was a massive flop, and even the home video release was cancelled by Aniplex later on. The anime hasn’t confirmed any sequel since then, even though there are enough chapters for one more season at least. The anime has covered around 200 chapters, while the manga has released 258 by now.

D.Gray-man Needs a Remake Instead of a Sequel

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Even though the 2006 TV anime was a massive hit, that kind of format doesn’t work on new anime fans. The long-running series gradually disappeared from the industry, and now seasonal schedules are all the rage. Not to mention that the original anime also altered the story’s pacing, which led to tonal inconsistencies and a break from the darker tone.

Not only that, but despite being visually polished compared to the original anime, Hallow skipped significant plot points and didn’t adapt the manga faithfully. Because Hallow was released several years after the original anime, even the cast was changed, which was another reason why the adaptation didn’t work so well. At this point, it’s much better for anime to get a remake instead of a sequel since there are plenty of reasons why it will prove to be a smart choice for the series.