30 Years Later, A Legendary Action Anime Returns With New Reboot – Watch Trailer

Anime fans have been spoiled for choice when it comes to classic series getting rebooted. With critically acclaimed reimaginings like 2018’s Devilman Crybaby, which sets Go Nagai’s horror shonen classic in the modern era and Science Saru’s recent take on Ghost In The Shell, offering fans an anime adaptation that delivered on being more accurate to the original manga by Masamune Shirow.

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Now, Studio Cab is producing a brand new reboot of EAT-MAN The Over Order, based on the original series by Akihito Yoshitomi. Originally teased through a short, 20-second teaser earlier this month, a new teaser recently briefly showcasing the visual style the anime plans to adopt ahead of release and you can check it out below.

EAT-MAN Will Be Studio Cab’s First Full Anime Production

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While Studio Cab has previously assisted other studios in producing shows like Attack on Titan, Pokemon Journeys: The Series, and Tower of God, EAT-MAN The Over Order will be the studios first full-length production. From the short teaser, it seems as though the studio plans to try and translate Akihito Yoshitomi’s original art style into animation. The new series will be directed by Shunji Oga, previously known for his work on Olgo 13, Mankatsu, and Transformers: Animated.

The mangaka behind the original series, Akihito Yoshitomi, will be writing scripts for this new anime adaptation as well as providing design drafts alongside Satoshi Hirayama from Lupin the Third, who will be handling character designs. It’s also been announced that Masashi Ebara will be reprising his role as Bolt Crank from the 1997 anime adaptation. As of writing, there’s been no official release window announced for EAT-MAN The Over Order, but this revamped adaptation does have its own X (formerly Twitter) page and website that fans can check for updates going into the new year.

EAT-MAN The Over Order Is an Adventure Anime Like No Other

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For fans mourning the end of Trigun Stampede, or those missing Cowboy Bebop, EAT-MAN might be just the series to help scratch that particular sci-fi itch. EAT-MAN The Over Order, which originally ran in Dengeki Comic Gao! ran from 1996 to 2003, spanning 19 volumes before concluding. EAT-MAN‘s sequel, “The Main Dish” ran in Monthly Shonen Sirius from 2014 to 2019. The series follows Bolt Crank, an infamous mercenary, also known as “explorer,” who travels through a cyperpunk influenced dystopia, only taking on jobs that fit his specific criteria and moral code. Bolt Crank possesses a unique ability that allowed him to consume any inanimate object, particularly metal and different types of machinery, in order to recreate it using his body, turning himself into a deadly weapon.

The original manga and 1997 anime adaptations focused on self-contained episodic story arcs that took EAT-MAN on adventures facing off against synthetic humans and moral quandaries recording man altering nature. The greater themes explored throughout EAT-MAN centralize on the ladder, questioning the laws of nature and the pursuit of creating a world that exists apart from what humanity is familiar with. There are also hints throughout the original series regarding Bolt Crank’s origins, and what led him to becoming the mercenary he is when fans meet him in the show.