Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Can’t Fix the Biggest Problem With the Ending

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 is already in the works, but the anime will take a while before wrapping up the story. The series returned with Season 3 in January this year as part of the Winter 2026 anime lineup, and it followed the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc. Following Itadori’s Extermination and the Perfect Preparation arcs, the story moved on to the Culling Game, a deathly battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku. It’s the longest arc in the manga, and of course, it’s going to be way more intense than the Shibuya Incident. The third season only adapted the first half of the Culling Game, so we can expect the arc to wrap up in Season 4.

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Following the Culling Game, the anime will move on to the final arc, which is even more intense than anything the series has ever shown. Despite the initial disappointment, the series’ popularity only kept increasing. Following the main story’s ending, Jujutsu Kaisen returned with a sequel series, which ran for six months. However, the sequel focused mostly on a new plot line instead of addressing the issues with the main story’s ending. Not only that, although the anime has one of the best adaptations in the industry, even that won’t be able to fix the biggest problem with the ending.

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Ending Is Controversial Due to Unanswered Questions

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The manga reached its conclusion in 2024 and sparked massive fan backlash due to the several unanswered questions. The final battle relied heavily on shock value and plot twists, so much so that there was barely any room to explore the story. There’s no denying that Jujutsu Kaisen has some of the best fight scenes in the entire Shonen demographic, but that was all the final arc had. Up until the ending, the series never answered questions, including some of the most crucial plot points.

There’s still little to no knowledge about the global impact or cancellation mechanics of the merger. Not to mention that Sukuna’s past in the Heian era, the reason he died, his true name, and basically everything about him were never answered. There are a lot of things that the ending left vague, which is impossible for the anime to solve this crucial issue. Even if the anime added extra original scenes, it can’t completely change the story, which means fans will have to settle for the ending in the manga.

Despite its flaws, Jujutsu Kaisen remains one of the most beloved series of recent years. MAPPA, the animation studio behind the series, has only contributed to its popularity, and there’s no denying the animation will be better than ever in the upcoming seasons. There’s still a while before the premiere of Season 4, but the anime shouldn’t take long considering how it has been sharing regular updates since June this year.