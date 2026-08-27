One Piece Creator Confirms How Many Years He’ll Need to Finish The Series (At Least)

Ever since Eiichiro Oda confirmed that One Piece was entering its “Final Saga,” many long-running Straw Hat fans have been wondering how much more gas in the tank the shonen series has. With Monkey D. Luffy and his fellow crewmates taking on some of the biggest opponents they’ve ever faced in the island of giants known as Elbaph, it seems as though the pieces are moving across the board to help the Straw Hat Pirates take a bow. To date, Oda hasn’t confirmed when we can expect the final chapter to be published, but he has recently confirmed how many more years he’ll need to wrap things up.

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As part of the recent One Piece Day event, Eiichiro confirmed that he has at least four more years of stories that have yet to be told for the Grand Line. The final saga first began in 2022, meaning it has already been four years, though it bears focusing on the idea that Oda stated he would need “at least” four years. During the event, the author hinted at the idea of One Piece hitting the 2030s before the end is done, meaning we still have some time left to witness new stories in this shonen universe. With this goal in mind, a question now arises for fans of the series, as many wonder if four years will even be enough.

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One Piece: What Oda Needs To Do Before The End

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Hilariously enough, the “four years” tease has become a running joke for Oda, as the mangaka has said this before when it comes to other arcs that the Straw Hat Pirates are a part of. In this case, it definitely makes sense that Eiichiro would need serious time to wrap up his shonen masterpiece, as there are still so many moments that fans are dying to see. At present, Luffy and his crew are fighting against the head of the World Government, Imu, in the land of the giants, and even if they somehow eke out a quick victory, there are still so many other stories that need attention.

While it would be impossible to list the many storylines that would need to be resolved in this article, there are some major moments fans are dying to witness. The One Piece itself still needs to be revealed, Luffy needs to come face-to-face with his mentor Shanks, Zoro must have his long-awaited rematch with Dracule Mohawk, and the other Straw Hats still need to fulfill their dreams. With so many story beats on the table to conclude, Thousand Sunny fans might need to buckle up to witness the shonen series continue well into the 2030s as One Piece’s popularity worldwide grows.