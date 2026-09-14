Gundam’s Next Big Anime Confirms U.S. Release With New Look

Mobile Suit Gundam has officially announced that it’s coming back to screens with a brand new TV anime series next year, and it’s setting up for its launch in the United States with a new look helping to show it all off. Mobile Suit Gundam has arguably been the most successful science fiction anime franchise of all time, and over the decades has released a number of sequels, spinoffs, and more that spread across a number of different mediums. And now it’s next TV anime series is on the way.

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Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO is a brand new TV anime series now in the works for a release sometime next year, and a new update from Bandai Namco Filmworks has confirmed that it will also be releasing in North America alongside its debut in Japan. While there are still many details about where fans will be able to watch the new series in those regions, this new anime is about to expand on a whole new universe for the franchise moving forward.

Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO Confirms 2027 U.S. Release

Courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks

Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO is set in a brand new timeline for the franchise with the debut of “After Apocalypse.” Instead of taking place in the same timeline as some of the other franchise entries, this new anime series will instead act as a way to introduce this new expansion on the universe seen in projects like the upcoming Gundam Rogue Orbit video game release also hitting next year. More details have been confirmed for the upcoming TV anime series too, but it has yet to reveal a concrete release date or streaming platform as of this time.

Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO will be releasing sometime in April 2027 as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule, but no international streaming platform has been announced as of this time. Kenji Kamiyama (who recently directed Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi) will be directing the new series for Sola Animation with Toh Enjoe helping to build out this new take on the world. It’s meant to be the first outing for the “next generation” of the wider Gundam franchise, so it just remains to be seen what that actually means when the new series is fully in motion.

What Is Gundam’s New Universe?

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Speaking with ComicBook, Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO director Kenji Kamiyama opened up about starting a whole new universe for it all, “Generally speaking, the mainstay of the Gundam universe is actually the Universal Century storyline, but for this project, we had to build an entire new universe and timeline,” Kamiyama explained. “The series usually revolves around human conflict and war, but in this story, we start with an alien life form, a silicon-based life form that actually comes to Earth.”

“This is humanity’s conflict with that organism and how that leads into another human conflict,” Kamiyama continued. “We had to build whole new rules and the universe for both the anime and the game to work.” As the start to a whole new multimedia franchise, Mobile Suit Gundam fans have a lot to look forward to. That even includes a new live-action feature film now in the works with Netflix, so there’s even more on the horizon than expected.