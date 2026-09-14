Bleach Creator Breaks Silence on Final Episode Hiatus With New Update

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has gone on a sudden hiatus as the anime team gears up for the anime’s final two episodes, and the creator behind it all has shared their thoughts on the delay. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity kicked off its run earlier this Summer with the highly anticipated final stretch of episodes adapting the final few chapters from Tite Kubo’s original manga. But unfortunately, it has been announced that there is going to be a longer wait for the final two episodes.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity has officially announced that Episodes 49 and 50 will be coming later this October after a month long hiatus, and series creator Tite Kubo shared his reaction to the news with the latest edition of his Klub Outside updates to fans (as spotted by @IchigoTaicho9 on X). Much like how the production staff revealed the hiatus was to deliver the best final product possible, Kubo wishes the staff the best in making it all happen.

Bleach Creator Reacts to Final Episode Delay

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“So, the anime will be taking a one-month break after this!” Kubo’s message to fans began after the release of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 48. “All I can do is wish everyone on the anime production team the best! Take care of your backs and your eyes, everyone, and keep it up~!!” As it was detailed by the staff during the hiatus’ announcement, the production team needs the extra time to work on the final episodes and hopefully live up to all of the expectations fans have for it. But it won’t be too much longer of a wait, thankfully.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity Episode 49 will be making its debut with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on October 19th at 8:30AMPT, and then it will be followed by Episode 50 releasing on October 26th at 8:30AM PT. This is going to mean there’s an extra month long wait before the final episodes make their debut, but this is nothing compared to the over a decade wait that fans had waited for the final season overall. It’s been a very long journey, and there’s only just a bit of waiting left to go.

How Is Bleach Going to End?

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity has been one surprise after another with each of the episodes seen through the final season thus far, and it has led to some major detours from the way Kubo’s manga originally ended. That’s especially the case for the cliffhanger heading into the final battle as it has entered completely original territory as Yhwach is now threatening to destroy all three of the worlds at once with his Almighty power. Fans never got to see that in the original manga.

The fight between Yhwach and Ichigo had been shortened quite a bit as it was clear that Shueisha was looking to end Bleach’s run in Shonen Jump sooner rather than later, and the anime has been Kubo’s way to flesh out everything in a way he never got to do in the original run. With the anime team taking extra time for these final episodes, we’re likely going to get a huge scope for this true grand finale to come.