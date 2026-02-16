One Piece Just Confirmed The Most Powerful Duo in The Final Saga

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! After the chaotic Egghead Incident in One Piece, the Straw Hat Pirates arrive on Elbaph, the fabled land of the Giants. They are welcomed warmly by the Giants, but the festivities are soon ruined when unexpected enemies show up on the island. Now that the final war will soon begin, the Holy Knights are doing everything they can to turn the Giants into Imu’s slaves. Knowing that the strongest race in the world wouldn’t be easy to subdue, the Holy Knights take the children hostage to force the Giants into submission. Things turn from bad to worse when even Scopper Gaban, who knows how to defeat the Holy Knights, is forced to surrender when his son’s life is on the line.

Just when Luffy and the others learn about the ongoing situation, the manga commences a long flashback, unveiling the truth behind the deaths of King Harald and Rocks D. Xebec, while also focusing on Loki’s past. Now that many questions regarding Loki’s powers and his actions have been revealed, the series introduces the strongest duo in the Final Saga.

Luffy and Loki Make The Strongest Team in One Piece’s Final Saga

Ever since he awakened his Devil Fruit, Luffy has reached a level of power only talked about in legends. He has the same powers as Joy Boy and Sun God Nika, but lacks enough stamina to maintain his Gear 5 form for long. Regardless, even the Holy Knights don’t want to fight one of the Four Emperors of the Sea. Not only that, but Loki is the strongest character in Elbaph, and his powers have long surpassed Harald. He has the power of a legendary Devil Fruit and was found worthy to wield its abilities. The latest Chapter 1174 of the manga reveals that his Devil Fruit form is that of a gigantic dragon, enough to shake the entire island and envelop the sky.

Furthermore, the dragon is very similar to the one shown in the mural from Chapter 1138. Luffy and Loki’s alliance isn’t merely a coincidence, since it’s been heavily implied that something similar happened during the Void Century. It wouldn’t be surprising if Loki’s Devil Fruit had a previous wielder, and they teamed up with Joy Boy against the 20 allied nations. As Elbaph shakes from the arrival of the duo, Jarul recites text from Harley that talks about a similar incident from forgotten history.

