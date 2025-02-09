One Piece: All 26 Easter Eggs in Elbaf’s Mural You May Have Missed

One Piece‘s Elbaf Arc has just dropped the biggest possible bombshell in the form of the Harley texts and the Jewel Tree Adam mural which have fans everywhere trying to connect the dots and decipher the secrets that lie within. While the Harley texts alone contain enough for a dedicated monograph, the mural is nothing to scoff at. Though the mural is described as having been drawn by children during the Void Century, it is quite detailed despite the fact, that fans are able to spot something new within it with every glance, and these are all the easter eggs in the mural that fans may have missed.

From illustrations of different races to looming entities that could be the final antagonists of the series, the Elbaf mural is jam-packed with subtle references, each containing a whole world of meaning and connections to One Piece‘s established lore. It’s all too enticing for readers from all stages of One Piece readership to gawk at Oda’s sprawling vision for the franchise. This is the mark of a series that embraces how much its readership loves to investigate its secrets.

One Piece‘s Other Moons/Planets

One of the first, most interesting easter eggs hidden in the mural that most fans likely missed is actually hidden right between the text bubbles containing the stanzas about the first and second worlds. Upon closer inspection, fans may notice that besides the moon, the mural also contains illustrations of other celestial bodies, calling back to the Ohara flashback, which revealed the first-ever globe model of One Piece‘s blue planet surrounded by what seems to be six moons.

This particular detail has been a topic of heated discussion among fans for years. One popular theory is that these may simply be the other planets in One Piece‘s solar system with the globe reflecting the possibly misguided geocentric beliefs of the scholars of Ohara.

The Civilization on the Moon

Another interesting easter egg on the mural is the moon itself, which though fairly noticeable, contains some interesting details worth examining. The drawing of the moon in the Elbaf mural features peculiar circular detailing, which could be craters but also the civilization on the moon that Enel discovered during his cover story. The Skypeians are said to have migrated to the blue planet from the moon long before the Void Century, making the civilization on the moon even older. As such, these circular markings could represent the colonization of the moon and the establishment of this mysteriously advanced settlement during the First World.

The Celestial Dragons Ascending the Red Line

Just as the Second World describes how “man killed the sun and became god” the mural also depicts certain figures with a halo atop their heads riding an elevator-like contraption. This could be traveling up the Red Line, seeing as the body of the giant hellfire serpent’s body curves out to form this shaded landmass. This makes sense as the halo often represents divinity and One Piece has long since established the Celestial Dragons as the self-imposed gods of this world. That said, it is also possible that these beings with halos represent the slaves who died during the era while building the advanced civilization seen in the mural.

Slaves Working in the First World Like Mariejois

It isn’t clear whether the advanced civilization pictured on the right of the mural is the Ancient Kingdom or one that proceeds it. However, the mural does paint a striking parallel between this civilization and Mariejois. The Elbaf mural depicts two slaves working underground on what looks like a boat, mimicking how, in Chapter 906, a moving travelator in Mariejois was similarly operated by slaves underground.

The Weapon Uranus

One of the more interesting easter eggs in the Elbaf mural is the appearance of a flying ship that looks strikingly similar to Enel’s Maxim. It is possible that the Maxim was instead modeled after Uranus, which, judging by the attack on Lulusia from the sky, is most definitely a flying ship of sorts. The ship in the mural also appears to be attacking using a bolt of lightning, much like Lulusia was attacked by pillars of light from the sky.

The Noah

Pictured in the mural immediately to the right of Franky and the giant tree in the center is a ship that looks just like the Noah, the “Ship of Promise,” which is currently being kept at Fishman Island. The mural also interestingly features two humans, and pairs of animals, mimicking the story of Noah’s Ark from the Bible that One Piece clearly drew inspiration from in this case. This wouldn’t even the last of the possible Biblical allegories to appear on the mural.

A Skypeian

Possibly one of the most confounding easter eggs in the mural is this Skypeian pictured underwater beside the Noah. It is possible that this is to depict the flooding during the Void Century that forced the Skypeians to migrate to the Sky Islands, though it is hard to make any concrete guesses for now. Luckily, with the One Piece fandom being as vocal as they are, there’s still no shortage of speculation.

Imu Wearing a Crown

Another interesting detail in the mural is this crowned figure, who fans popularly speculate could be Imu during the Void Century. The crowned person appears to be aboard a boat while the Noah and the rest of the people drawn underneath. Meanwhile, the Uranus-like ship in the sky strikes the sea beside the crowned figure, causing the sea levels to rise even more, much like what happened with Lulusia.

The Sunlight Tree Eve

Though not a hidden easter egg as such, the giant tree at the center of the mural may be more crucial than fans think, with the common theory being that this could be the mysterious Sunlight Tree Eve. First mentioned during the Fishman Island Arc, the location of this colossal tree above land is still unknown and if the texts describing the Second World are anything to go off, the Sunlight Tree Eve may be closely tied to origins of devil fruits brought forth by the Forest God.

Interestingly, early concepts of Romance Dawn did include a Legendary Tree that Luffy’s devil fruit was supposed to have originated from. Though it seems like Oda has moved away from the idea since, it may be too soon to discard it entirely seeing as Shanks’ original knight concept recently made a return in the form of Shamrock.

A Mink

At the top of the tree with long white fur and an extra-bushy tail is what appears to be a Mink in Sulong form. The Sulong form is implied with the white tones of the fur on the mural. This signifies that the Minks sided with Joyboy or Nika in the past and will likely do so in the future as well.

Laboon/A Whale

Right beside the Mink-like caricature is also a whale, calling back to Chapter 968 of One Piece where Roger and Oden heard the whales talking about the upcoming birth of Shirahoshi or Poseidon, referring to her as one of the two sovereigns who would soon be reunited. It is still unclear who the other sovereign is or why the word sovereign is being used at all, though the inclusion of a whale in the mural hints that the whales, including Laboon, will also likely side with Luffy or the new Nika when the time comes.

A Lunarian/Seraphim

Besides the whale, the mural also depicts a Lunarian as indicated by the dark body and wings and the flame behind its back. This could either signify King or Alber siding with Luffy in the future, or the caricature could even represent the Seraphim instead, hinting at a mutiny against the World Government. Such a vision would fit for an endgame subplot for One Piece.

Luffy with the Nika’s Original Shield

Easily the most recognizable figure in the entire mural is that of Luffy or Sun God Nika. The illustration appears on the left-hand side of the mural hinting this could be depicting the Third World and future events. The Nika-like figure can be seen stretching one of his arms just like Luffy does in Gear Five, and also seems to be holding a round shield like the illustrations of Nika on Elbaf. The shield has a peculiar symbol on it that appears in the Kozuki Clan’s crest and has been speculated by fans to be the symbol of the Ancient Kingdom or even Joyboy’s Jolly Roger.

Emet

Another easily recognizable caricature on the mural is that of Emet, initially known simply as the Iron Giant during the Egghead Arc. While Emet has long sunk into the sea after unleashing Joyboy’s haki and helping the Straw Hats escape Egghead, his presence on the mural could hint at his return in the final war. This is an especially fascinating possibility, given Lilith’s plans to revive Vegapunk Stella.

An Ancient Giant/Loki

Featured right in the center of the chaos on the left side of the mural is none other than an ancient giant as hinted at by its giant horns. This Ancient Giant could very well be Loki, the last remaining descendent of Elbaf’s pure-blooded royalty as fans are already speculating that Loki could end up becoming an ally to Luffy. The presence of an Ancient Giant on the mural could also imply that they fought alongside Joyboy in the past, possibly offering an explanation for the giant skull that forms Onigashima.

The People of Alabasta

Another interesting detail in the mural is a ship with the recurring sun-like symbol that also appears in the Kozuki crest and Nika’s shield. Many fans have pointed out its similarity to Alabasta Kingdom’s sun symbol, which seemingly confirms that Alabasta will side with Luffy against the World Government in the end. This would make sense given Nefertari D. Lili’s betrayal in the past, her close involvement with the poneglyphs, and the simple fact that she belonged to the D Clan.

The Samurai and Ninja of Wano

Another really interesting little detail in the mural is that the samurai and ninja of Wano also appear among the forces following Nika’s lead. The samurai is depicted with a long sword and a top knot while the figure next to the samurai is depicted with a shuriken, confirming that this is supposed to be a ninja. With Wano all but being declared Luffy’s territory at the end of the arc, the presence of the ninja and samurai in the mural once again confirms that Luffy will have the forces of Wano at his back should there truly be a final war.

The Long Arm Tribe

One Piece’s world is full of unique species, and many of these make an appearance in the Elbaf mural. This includes the Longarm Tribe that Scratchmen Apoo notably belongs to with one of the ships following Nika in battle featuring one such caricature with long arms wrapped around a weapon. Scratchmen is potentially even speculated to be an ally in the future, but that could still be a longshot.

The Longleg Tribe

Another interesting race that makes an appearance in the mural is the Longleeg Tribe, two of whom can be seen with their long legs comically bent beside them as they head into battle behind Nika. It makes sense for the Longleg Tribe to follow Nika given that many of this race are desired as slaves by the Celestial Dragons as seen at the auction house at Sabaody. The Longarm Tribe and Longleg Tribe’s shared presence on the mural is also of note, where they could finally put aside their differences and unite under Nika.

Poseidon/ Shirahoshi

Another more easily recognizable presence on the mural is that of the Mermaid Princess Shirahoshi, or rather Poseidon. She is clearly depicted by her half-human half-fish body, long hair, the crown on her head, and the trident in her hand. Shirahoshi joins a host of clearly recognizable characters to feature on One Piece’s viral Elbaf mural.

A Sea King

Another interesting inclusion in the mural is that of a giant fish pictured right below the Mermaid Princess. With this proximity to Poseidon and its sheer size, the illustration hints this could be a Sea King instead. Given Poseidon’s unique ability to command the Sea Kings, they will surely play a central role when the so-called promised day mentioned in the Harley and by King Neptune eventually comes around.

A Tontatta

One easter egg that many may have missed in the mural is a Tontatta, who appears right behind the Mermaid Princess holding a tiny weapon. The Tontatta is easily distinguishable by its fluffy tail but still quite easy to overlook simply due to how small it appears in the grand scheme of the huge mural. Seeing as Leo and hiss Tontatta Pirates already consider themselves a part of the Straw Hat fleet, it makes sense that the mural features their race following Nika.

A Zoan-Fruit User

One rather befuddling presence in Nika’s army in the mural is this anthropomorphic figure. The figure looks a lot like a Mink, though the presence of another Mink in Sulong form in another part of the mural hints this may instead be a Zoan fruit user. This is an especially convincing argument since it doesn’t immediately resemble any race fans have witnessed in One Piece so far.

A Giant Warrior

At the very forefront of Nika’s army in the mural is, unsurprisingly, a regular giant. The horned Viking helmet, shield, and sword easily give away its identity. This is, of course, to be expected, seeing as the Giants have the most records of the legend of Sun God Nika and even idolize the mythical figure to a great extent.

The Five Elders and Saint Saturn/ The Celestial Dragons

Featured in the very bottom left corner of the mural, fans may also spot a ship with five figures aboard, one of which appears to be falling off the boat. It is possible these caricatures are meant to represent the Five Elders heading into war against Nika, with the figure falling off the boat possibly meant to represent Saint Saturn who was stripped of his place and replaced by Garling. The illustrated figures also seem to be wearing helmets that could be meant to represent the Celestial Dragons’ space suits.

Imu in His Transformed State

Lastly, easily the most intriguing presence on the mural is that of a horned, winged beast that could possibly be Imu in his transformed state. Fans have only seen little of Imu’s transformation during the battle in the throne room against Sabo. That said, Imu’s silhouette did seem to sport the same shadowy hands, and pointy teeth, and perhaps the dragon-like transformation could finally explain why the World Nobles are called Celestial Dragons.

One Piece is available to read via Manga Plus and Viz Media.