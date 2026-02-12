One Piece Just Confirmed a Crucial Change in Elbaph

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The highly anticipated Elbaph Arc of the One Piece manga has finally concluded its flashback, following Harald’s story as well as the God Valley Incident. Now that the flashback has answered more than enough questions about the past, it’s time for the main battle to continue in Elbaph. Not long after the Straw Hat Pirates arrived on the land of the Giants, the Holy Knights sneaked in and took the children hostage. Shamrock Figarland, Shanks’ twin brother and the Commander of the Holy Knights, deduced that the easiest way for the Giants to surrender would be to take the children hostage, and the plan seems to be working well so far.

Even someone like Scopper Gaban, who was more than capable of defeating all the Holy Knights on his own, had no choice but to drop his weapon when he saw his son’s life was in grave danger. Luffy and the others, who are currently in the underworld along with Loki, learn about the situation from Chopper and prepare to join the fight. Meanwhile, the Giants, who were caught off guard by the sudden attack despite living peacefully, have officially declared war on the World Government. The preview of Chapter 1174 teases a major change in the battle.

One Piece Chapter 1174 Teases The Battle Has Finally Begun

In Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, every new chapter of a series includes a brief preview of what to expect next. These previews are added by the series’ editor, teasing major events of the story, but are only available in the Japanese version of the magazine. A famous One Piece account on X, @pewpiece, known for posting all kinds of updates regarding the entire franchise, often shares the translated versions of the upcoming chapters’ previews. According to the account, Chapter 1174 states, “Elbaph rises, the battle signal is raised.”

Elbaph is the strongest nation in the world, which is why Imu and the others have always wanted to turn them into slaves. Now that the flames of the Great War have already been ignited, the World Government is desperately looking for more soldiers to build its army. Despite being the most powerful race in the world, the Giants have never openly challenged or gone against the Government, which is all the more reason to be furious about the recent attack. Jarul, one of the island’s heroes, has declared an all-out war against the World Government, which is only a prologue of what’s about to come in the Final War.

So far, despite all the chaos, the entire island isn’t aware of everything that’s happening on the island. The latest preview teases that the situation is about to change. Things are currently in favor of the Holy Knights, but that might change once all the warriors on the island gather their strength to defeat the villains.

