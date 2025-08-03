Shonen Jump’s Latest Ending Manga Just Hit a New Milestone

While new series continue to debut in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the opposite is also true. One of the major Shonen Jump titles preparing to leave the magazine is none other than Sakamoto Days, a series that has recently surged in popularity following its anime debut. Recent news confirmed that the manga is entering its “Final Battle” starting with the upcoming issue. The groundwork for the conclusion has been laid, and the timing feels right for the series to begin its final arc. Despite approaching its end, the manga’s popularity continues to grow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the series announced that Volume 23 of the manga will go on sale starting August 4, 2025. However, the major milestone isn’t just the release of the new volume, it’s the announcement that Sakmoto Days has reached 15 million copies in circulation, a figure prominently printed on the cover of Volume 23. This impressive milestone further cements Sakamoto Days as one of Shonen Jump’s current pillars. Given the unique flavor it brings to the magazine, its departure will undoubtedly leave a noticeable void.

Shonen Jump’s Sakamoto Days Achieved Its Latest Milestone Thanks to Its Unique Presence

SAKAMOTO DAYS by Yuto Suzuki has reached 15.000.000 copies in circulation worldwide with 23 volumes. https://t.co/6dm1Yt66Qp pic.twitter.com/wlWnXqwvg0 — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) August 2, 2025

The number of copies in circulation that Sakamoto Days has achieved is remarkably high, with its recent milestone of 15 million copies standing out when compared to other popular series. For instance, Black Clover, before its departure from Shonen Jump, had recorded a total of 19 million copies in circulation. At the time of its exit, Black Clover had published over 350 chapters, whereas Sakamoto Days had just over 220 chapters. In comparison, this indicates that Sakamoto Days may be proving even more beneficial for Shonen Jump than Black Clover was. Furthermore, while the Black Clover anime ran for a total of 170 episodes, Sakamoto Days has only released 15 episodes as of this writing.

This suggests that Sakamoto Days is truly adding something unique to the collection of the Shonen Jump magazine. Looking closer at its premise, Sakamoto Days distinguishes itself from other manga in the magazine. Notably, it breaks the conventional mold by not featuring a teenage protagonist, a common trope in shonen titles. More significantly, the series largely omits supernatural elements, unusual for a Shonen Jump manga. Set in Japan and centered around assassins, its story is built on grounded, almost realistic action sequences that, while exaggerated, maintain a strong sense of believability. In contrast to the predominantly fictional and fantastical series that debut in Shonen Jump, Sakamoto Days stands out for its grounded approach and its recent milestone is a clear testament to the series’ growing popularity and distinctiveness.