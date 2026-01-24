Shonen Jump Drops First Look at First New Series of 2026

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has dropped the first look at the first new series making its debut for 2026. The year is getting off to a recognizable start with the magazine as, like they did in 2025, the first new issue of the year officially ended Yuki Kawaguchi’s Otr of the Flame. But as fans know well enough by now, one series getting cut short just means that there’s a new series coming to take its spot. Hoping to have its chance at success with fans, it’s time to get ready for a new launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shueisha previously revealed that following the cancellation of Otr of the Flame, the new series that would be taking up its place is known as Under Doctor from creator Kyo Tanimoto. While there’s still not much known about what to expect from this new serialization that is hoping to be a hit with fans, Viz Media has dropped the first look at this new manga’s main hero ahead of its English language debut this weekend. You can check out the first look preview below.

Shonen Jump Shares First Look at Under Doctor Ahead of 2026 Debut

Courtesy of Shueisha

Under Doctor is a new series from Kyo Tanimoto, who has yet to have a manga make their debut with Shonen Jump magazine. Viz Media teases a little bit of the series as such, “Haiji was born with a special ability that would make him the perfect assassin, but he chooses to save lives, not take them!” From the title and description for the series, it seems like this new project is about some kind of doctor in the underworld who has the skills to survive amidst assassins. But has chosen being a doctor as their life’s work.

Assassins and the world around them have been a big hit with Shonen Jump in the 2020s, and standout works like Mission: Yozakura Family, Sakamoto Days, Kill Blue, and Kagurabachi in recent years have been able to do great work in that space. That’s before even factoring in other Shueisha hit assassin action releases like Spy x Family, Kindergarten Wars, and Marriagetoxin, so there is hope that Under Doctor is going to fall in line with those hits if that’s the direction it decides to go in.

What’s Next for Shonen Jump in 2026?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Shonen Jump has started the year with its first wave of cancellations, and is already lining up for its second cancellation of the month. It’s being reported that Goto Togo and Kento Matsuura’s Harukaze Mound will be coming to an end with only 30 chapters under its belt, and that lines up with its previously announced plans to reveal three new series through the rest of the month alongside the upcoming debut of Under Doctor. Which means another series will be coming to an end soon.

Following Under Doctor, Shonen Jump also plans to debut “Kaigeki no Kinato” (which does not yet have an official English language title) from Amemiya Kento, and “Alien Headbutt” from Inui Akira. With two series cancelled to make room for these new entries, there’s still one cancellation or ending yet to come as fans keep a close eye on everything coming next.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!