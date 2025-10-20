Shonen Jump’s Hottest New Manga Just Repeated Anime’s Coolest Trope

Sheisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine thrives on classic Shonen series that follow the same formula that has made the genre so cool. Many cool elements stem from the Shonen genre, ranging from character transformations reflected in their appearances to rivalries among main characters and more. However, one of the most exciting and defining tropes the genre has established is when the main hero faces a wall he cannot overcome, leading to the creature dwelling inside him taking over to break through that wall, often with serious consequences that follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans of Shonen Jump will recognize this trope from series like Naruto with Kurama, or Jujutsu Kaisen with Itadori Yuji and Sukuna. Following this classic Shonen anime pattern is Ichi the Witch, the magazine’s hottest new manga that fits the mold perfectly. The titular protagonist’s journey as a witch, an oddity in a world ruled by females and magic, begins when Ichi takes over the King of Majik (magical monsters), Uroro, becoming the first male witch. After several strong arcs where Ichi cements himself as one of the coolest Shonen heroes, the series has now entered the genre’s coolest trope, as the latest battle sees the monster Uroro emerging after Ichi loses consciousness, setting the stage for an epic showdown.

Shonen Jump’s Ichi the Witch Just Solidified Itself as a Classic Shonen Series

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Ichi the Witch’s main narrative currently follows the Witches’ Association as they gather powerful Majiks to prepare for their battle against the World Hater, who appears to be the series’ ultimate villain. During their mission, the main party, including protagonist Ichi, comes face-to-face in Chapter 55, titled “Hunt: Kneel,” with Octombomb Majik, Kizashi, one of the seven major soldiers serving the ultimate antagonist. Recognizing Kizashi as a monster who demands death for death, Ichi immediately unleashes one of his most powerful projectile attacks, amplified by Uroro’s magic-enhancing ability. However, using Uroro’s power causes Ichi to immediately loose conciousness, a known side effect of tapping into his abilities.

With Ichi instantly down and Kizashi completely unfazed by the attack, the situation becomes dire for the witch-hunting party. Yet, as the chapter ends, Ichi rises again, with a twist. Uroro has taken control of his body in a classic shonen trope where the protagonist is overtaken by the formidable entity within them. Since the series began, fans have wondered how powerful Uroro could be when fighting seriously, and this moment promises to showcase that in full force.

What makes this development even more exciting is the possibility that, by using Ichi’s body, Uroro might access other magical abilities within him. With Uroro continuously amplifying his attacks, Kizashi could finally be taken down. The hint lies in Kizashi’s markings. After taking a hit from Ichi, the number on his body decreased by one to 314, suggesting Uroro may need to strike him 314 more times to defeat him. Ultimately, the stage is set for a thrilling battle in Shonen Jump’s hottest new series, with Uroro potentially going on a rampage reminiscent of Sukuna, leaving the current narrative of Ichi the Witch open to any number of exciting turns.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!