Shonen Jump Celebrates Its Best New Series in New Look

It’s hard to believe it, but it’s been nearly a whole year since two of Shonen Jump’s biggest hits, Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia, wrapped up their runs. However, in their absence, an unexpected series rose to claim the vacant spotlight, this being none other than Ichi the Witch by Osamu Nishi and Shiro Usazaki. Since its debut, Ichi the Witch has been hailed as Shonen Jump’s next big hit alongside the likes of Kagurabachi, and now, nearly a year into its serialization, the series is finally getting its accolades, taking over the cover of Shonen Jump for its anniversary.

Ichi the Witch has been featured on the cover of Issue 39 of Shonen Jump in honor of the series celebrating its first anniversary. The series first debuted on September 9th, 2025, and the cover is only the first of the festivities to come. That said, the issue cover features the series’ protagonist Ichi as well as his reluctant companion, the beautiful yet hot-tempered Desscaras, both of wom are seen holding up an index finger, signalling the first anniversary. Even more adorably, the anniversary has been dubbed an “ichiversary”, doubling as a pun on the protagonist’s name, which also means “one” in Japanese.

Ichi the Witch Takes Over Shonen Jump’s Cover for Its “Ichiversary”

In addition to the magazine cover, Ichi the Witch has also launched a new popularity poll as well as adorable new merchandise, which spans clothing, stickers, cards, pins, and much more. Unfortunately for the growing Ichi the Witch fanbase around the world, many of these festivities have been limited to Japan so far, though this may very well change as the series grows in popularity.

Of course, the only question currently on fans’ minds is whether Ichi the Witch will be getting an anime of its own. While there have yet to be any rumors, leaks, or official announcements regarding the same, seeing as Kagurabachi is reportedly getting an anime, there is hope for Ichi the Witch as well. The series has already released four volumes, with a fifth set to hit the shelves in Japan on October 3rd, meaning that there’s an ample amount of adaptation material.

Osamu Nishi’s other prominent series, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun, has not only become the face of Shonen Champion but has also grown into a widely successful and beloved anime franchise with a fourth season on the way. Ichi the Witch has just as much potential, if not more, and with this major milestone now behind it, hopefully, it isn’t too long till the series also spreads its wings as an anime.

Ichi the Witch is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.