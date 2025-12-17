Stranger Things Fans Need to Watch This Controversial Dark Anime From 21 Years Ago

Stranger Things Season 5 will close out the series, and those looking to fill the void left by the Netflix show should check out a controversial dark anime from 21 years ago. It’s been nine years since Stranger Things made its debut, drawing fans with its nostalgic ’80s setting and atmospheric small-town horror. However, at its core, its story is darker and more disturbing than its charm suggests. Both Eleven and Will face situations that no child should have to, and the series uses its run to unpack their trauma.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both narratives are fascinating, but Eleven’s gets more attention in the show’s first outing — and, up until Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1’s cliffhanger ending, is the more intriguing of the two. Eleven’s backstory isn’t wholly original, but the idea of a government lab experimenting on children with extraordinary abilities still lands. It’s mysterious enough to hook viewers and keep them there, and it has a lot in common with the plot of a divisive anime that should be on Stranger Things fans’ radars (though it won’t be for everyone).

Elfen Lied Is a Must-Watch Anime for Fans of Stranger Things

Image Courtesy of Arms Corporation

Those who enjoy Eleven’s storyline in Stranger Things should give the horror anime Elfen Lied a look. However, do be warned: the series is far darker and more explicit than Stranger Things, so be sure to look up content warnings beforehand. The 13-episode anime premiered in 2004 (or 2005, if you’re in the U.S.), introducing Lucy, a member of an evolved species of humans, who is imprisoned in a laboratory and experimented on. That’s not all Lucy has in common with Eleven. She also has telekinetic abilities — though they work differently — and comes to escape the lab, falling in with the ordinary children she runs into.

There are some some major distinctions, of course, including the violence Lucy inflicts on others and the fact that she develops a second personality after escaping the lab. But even with the story details that set Stranger Things and Elfen Lied apart, their premises have enough similarities to appeal to overlapping audiences. That’s not a coincidence, either. During a 2016 interview with The Daily Beast, Matt Duffer cited the series as one of the influences for Stranger Things. It’s far from a one-to-one comparison, but it is another great story that explores trauma and the way it shapes us. Despite the divided responses to the admittedly gruesome series, I’d say it’s worth picking up.

Elfen Lied Is a Controversial Series, but It’s Still Worth a Watch

Image Courtesy of Studio Arms

Elfen Lied is an anime that’s been on the receiving end criticism, and that’s not much of a surprise. The series doesn’t shy away from the darkest parts of its story, and that’s especially rare for a 2000s anime. Its willingness to depict and engage with difficult subject matter has turned some audiences away. And there are valid criticisms to be made about how the series has aged, from its approach to portraying women to its sometimes over-the-top violence. However, the latter isn’t completely without purpose, as a story about trauma shouldn’t be watered down. Elfen Lied‘s refusal to do so makes it more powerful, even if it’s difficult to get through. It’s the sort of anime that will traumatize viewers but leave an impression. For Stranger Things fans who want a familiar story and don’t mind the darker approach, I’d say it’s worthwhile. Just do your research prior to diving in.

What anime would you recommend for Stranger Things fans? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!